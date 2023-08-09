NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Brownsburg, Indiana, this weekend after Worldwide Express 250.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 is the 17th Truck Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 10. It will be held on Friday (August 11) at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and will kick off at 9 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.686 miles permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual TSport 200 hosted by Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Friday’s TSport 200.

The 39 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Indiana. Some notable drivers on the list include William Sawalich, Layne Riggs, Greg Van Alst, Logan Bearden, Chris Hacker, Josh Reaume, Shane Van Gisbergen, Chad Chastain, Armani Williams, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, and Conner Jones.

GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger are the defending champions of the Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

#02 - TBA #04 - Landen Lewis #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Layne Riggs #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Greg Van Alst #22 - Logan Bearden #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Chris Hacker #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Shane Van Gisbergen #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #44 - Chad Chastain #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Armani Williams #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - TBA #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET.