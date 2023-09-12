NASCAR
  • NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2023 19:05 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Bristol in Tennessee, this weekend after the Kansas Lottery 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is the 20th Truck Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Thursday, September 14, at Bristol Motor Speedway and will kick off at 9 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the 26th annual UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Thursday’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Bristol, Tennessee. Some notable drivers on the list include Greg Van Alst, Mason Maggio, Bayley Currey, Danny Bohn, Jack Wood, Timmy Hill, Jake Drew, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won last year’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, finishing with a total time of one hour, 24 minutes, and 37 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #1 - William Sawalich
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Carson Kvapil
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  16. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #32 - Bret Holmes
  21. #33 - Mason Maggio
  22. #35 - Jake Garcia
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Bayley Currey
  25. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #43 - Daniel Dye
  27. #44 - Danny Bohn
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #51 - Jack Wood
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #56 - Timmy Hill
  32. #61 - Jake Drew
  33. #66 - Conner Jones
  34. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  35. #88 - Matt Crafton
  36. #90 - Justin Carroll
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

