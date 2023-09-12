NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Bristol in Tennessee, this weekend after the Kansas Lottery 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is the 20th Truck Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Thursday, September 14, at Bristol Motor Speedway and will kick off at 9 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It will be the 26th annual UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Thursday’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Bristol, Tennessee. Some notable drivers on the list include Greg Van Alst, Mason Maggio, Bayley Currey, Danny Bohn, Jack Wood, Timmy Hill, Jake Drew, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski won last year’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, finishing with a total time of one hour, 24 minutes, and 37 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#02 - TBA #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Carson Kvapil #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Greg Van Alst #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Maggio #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #44 - Danny Bohn #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #61 - Jake Drew #66 - Conner Jones #75 - Parker Kligerman #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.