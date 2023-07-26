NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 26, 2023 00:18 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after CRC Brakleen 150.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 is the 16th Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the regular season. It will be held on Saturday (July 29) at Richmond Raceway and will kick off at 7:30 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.750-miles permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the fourth annual Worldwide Express 250 hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250.

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Virginia. Some notable drivers on the list include William Sawalich, Will Rodgers, Trey Hutchens, Ryan Vargas, Bayley Currey, Jerry Bohlman, Matt Mills, Timmy Hill, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll.

Kyle Busch Motorsports and Chandler Smith are the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #02 - Will Rodgers
  2. #1 - William Sawalich
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #9 - Colby Howard
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  9. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  10. #14 - Trey Hutchens III
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - TBA
  16. #22 - Christian Rose
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - TBA
  23. #34 - TBA
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #46 - Jerry Bohlman
  31. #51 - Matt Mills
  32. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  33. #56 - Timmy Hill
  34. #66 - Conner Jones
  35. #88 - Matt Crafton
  36. #90 - Justin Carroll
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...