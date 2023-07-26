NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend after CRC Brakleen 150.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 is the 16th Truck Series race of the season and the final race of the regular season. It will be held on Saturday (July 29) at Richmond Raceway and will kick off at 7:30 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.750-miles permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack. It will be the fourth annual Worldwide Express 250 hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250.

The 38 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Virginia. Some notable drivers on the list include William Sawalich, Will Rodgers, Trey Hutchens, Ryan Vargas, Bayley Currey, Jerry Bohlman, Matt Mills, Timmy Hill, Conner Jones, and Justin Carroll.

Kyle Busch Motorsports and Chandler Smith are the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Richmond Raceway:

#02 - Will Rodgers #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #14 - Trey Hutchens III #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Christian Rose #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - TBA #34 - TBA #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Jerry Bohlman #51 - Matt Mills #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET.