NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 this weekend.

The 22nd race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the final race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway was opened in 1993 and is in Homestead, Florida. It boasts the intermediate oval on the schedule, with a 1.5-mile-long total length.

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will feature 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Friday, October 20, at 4:05 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 kicks off with Armani Williams running the first lap and Ben Rhodes in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Armani Williams - 40.300 Memphis Villarreal - 39.600 Spencer Boyd - 39.250 Marco Andretti - 36.450 Nick Leitz - 34.800 Mason Maggio - 33.650 Spencer Davis - 33.450 Jonathan Shafer - 31.500 Brad Perez - 30.300 Tyler Hill - 28.900 Jake Drew - 26.300 Stewart Friesen - 25.250 Colby Howard - 24.850 Bayley Currey - 24.750 Tyler Ankrum - 24.450 Chase Purdy - 22.750 Tanner Gray - 21.550 Trevor Bayne - 20.550 Jake Garcia - 20.450 Matt Crafton - 19.750 Lawless Alan - 17.300 Rajah Caruth - 14.900 Taylor Gray - 13.350 Hailie Deegan - 13.050 Jack Wood - 12.300 Daniel Dye - 11.100 Dean Thompson - 9.850 Zane Smith - 23.900 Ty Majeski - 17.600 Christian Eckes - 14.900 Grant Enfinger - 8.850 Carson Hocevar - 8.750 Nick Sanchez - 7.000 Corey Heim - 5.250 Ben Rhodes - 4.000

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, live on FS1 and MRN.