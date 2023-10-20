NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 this weekend.
The 22nd race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the final race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Homestead-Miami Speedway was opened in 1993 and is in Homestead, Florida. It boasts the intermediate oval on the schedule, with a 1.5-mile-long total length.
The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will feature 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Friday, October 20, at 4:05 pm ET.
That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.
ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 kicks off with Armani Williams running the first lap and Ben Rhodes in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Armani Williams - 40.300
- Memphis Villarreal - 39.600
- Spencer Boyd - 39.250
- Marco Andretti - 36.450
- Nick Leitz - 34.800
- Mason Maggio - 33.650
- Spencer Davis - 33.450
- Jonathan Shafer - 31.500
- Brad Perez - 30.300
- Tyler Hill - 28.900
- Jake Drew - 26.300
- Stewart Friesen - 25.250
- Colby Howard - 24.850
- Bayley Currey - 24.750
- Tyler Ankrum - 24.450
- Chase Purdy - 22.750
- Tanner Gray - 21.550
- Trevor Bayne - 20.550
- Jake Garcia - 20.450
- Matt Crafton - 19.750
- Lawless Alan - 17.300
- Rajah Caruth - 14.900
- Taylor Gray - 13.350
- Hailie Deegan - 13.050
- Jack Wood - 12.300
- Daniel Dye - 11.100
- Dean Thompson - 9.850
- Zane Smith - 23.900
- Ty Majeski - 17.600
- Christian Eckes - 14.900
- Grant Enfinger - 8.850
- Carson Hocevar - 8.750
- Nick Sanchez - 7.000
- Corey Heim - 5.250
- Ben Rhodes - 4.000
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, live on FS1 and MRN.