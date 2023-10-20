NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2023 01:00 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host NASCAR's Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 this weekend.

The 22nd race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the final race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, October 21, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway was opened in 1993 and is in Homestead, Florida. It boasts the intermediate oval on the schedule, with a 1.5-mile-long total length.

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 will feature 35 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Friday, October 20, at 4:05 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 kicks off with Armani Williams running the first lap and Ben Rhodes in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Armani Williams - 40.300
  2. Memphis Villarreal - 39.600
  3. Spencer Boyd - 39.250
  4. Marco Andretti - 36.450
  5. Nick Leitz - 34.800
  6. Mason Maggio - 33.650
  7. Spencer Davis - 33.450
  8. Jonathan Shafer - 31.500
  9. Brad Perez - 30.300
  10. Tyler Hill - 28.900
  11. Jake Drew - 26.300
  12. Stewart Friesen - 25.250
  13. Colby Howard - 24.850
  14. Bayley Currey - 24.750
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 24.450
  16. Chase Purdy - 22.750
  17. Tanner Gray - 21.550
  18. Trevor Bayne - 20.550
  19. Jake Garcia - 20.450
  20. Matt Crafton - 19.750
  21. Lawless Alan - 17.300
  22. Rajah Caruth - 14.900
  23. Taylor Gray - 13.350
  24. Hailie Deegan - 13.050
  25. Jack Wood - 12.300
  26. Daniel Dye - 11.100
  27. Dean Thompson - 9.850
  28. Zane Smith - 23.900
  29. Ty Majeski - 17.600
  30. Christian Eckes - 14.900
  31. Grant Enfinger - 8.850
  32. Carson Hocevar - 8.750
  33. Nick Sanchez - 7.000
  34. Corey Heim - 5.250
  35. Ben Rhodes - 4.000

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
