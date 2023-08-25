NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile is all set to host NASCAR's Clean Harbors 175 this weekend. The 18th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 27, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.
The Milwaukee Mile was opened in 1903 and is located in West Allis, Wisconsin. It boasts a permanent oval shaped racetrack with a 1-mile-long total length.
The Clean Harbors 175 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 26, at 2 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, which will determine the starting positions for the 175-lap Truck race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Sunday’s Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 is set to kick off with Dexter Bean running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Dexter Bean - 61.650
- Derek Lemke - 39.250
- Greg Van Alst - 35.050
- Spencer Boyd - 33.800
- Brad Perez - 33.800
- Sean Hingorani - 33.600
- Josh Bilicki - 32.650
- Josh Reaume - 31.450
- Conner Jones - 28.500
- Derek Kraus - 28.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
- Colby Howard - 27.800
- Dean Thompson - 27.750
- Hailie Deegan - 27.550
- Bret Holmes - 26.850
- Bayley Currey - 26.750
- Tyler Hill - 26.350
- Lawless Alan - 25.950
- Stewart Friesen - 21.300
- Daniel Dye - 21.200
- Taylor Gray - 19.700
- Chase Purdy - 15.550
- Tanner Gray - 14.200
- Rajah Caruth - 13.050
- Jake Garcia - 12.700
- William Sawalich - 11.150
- Matt Mills - 24.400
- Ben Rhodes - 11.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
- Nick Sanchez - 10.250
- Grant Enfinger - 9.150
- Matt Crafton - 9.100
- Zane Smith - 5.450
- Corey Heim - 4.950
- Carson Hocevar - 3.850
- Christian Eckes - 2.350
- Ty Majeski - 1.350
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 26, live on FS1 and MRN.