NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

The Milwaukee Mile is all set to host NASCAR's Clean Harbors 175 this weekend. The 18th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 27, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.

The Milwaukee Mile was opened in 1903 and is located in West Allis, Wisconsin. It boasts a permanent oval shaped racetrack with a 1-mile-long total length.

Expand Tweet

The Clean Harbors 175 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 26, at 2 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, which will determine the starting positions for the 175-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Sunday’s Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 is set to kick off with Dexter Bean running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Dexter Bean - 61.650 Derek Lemke - 39.250 Greg Van Alst - 35.050 Spencer Boyd - 33.800 Brad Perez - 33.800 Sean Hingorani - 33.600 Josh Bilicki - 32.650 Josh Reaume - 31.450 Conner Jones - 28.500 Derek Kraus - 28.000 Tyler Ankrum - 27.950 Colby Howard - 27.800 Dean Thompson - 27.750 Hailie Deegan - 27.550 Bret Holmes - 26.850 Bayley Currey - 26.750 Tyler Hill - 26.350 Lawless Alan - 25.950 Stewart Friesen - 21.300 Daniel Dye - 21.200 Taylor Gray - 19.700 Chase Purdy - 15.550 Tanner Gray - 14.200 Rajah Caruth - 13.050 Jake Garcia - 12.700 William Sawalich - 11.150 Matt Mills - 24.400 Ben Rhodes - 11.350 Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850 Nick Sanchez - 10.250 Grant Enfinger - 9.150 Matt Crafton - 9.100 Zane Smith - 5.450 Corey Heim - 4.950 Carson Hocevar - 3.850 Christian Eckes - 2.350 Ty Majeski - 1.350

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 26, live on FS1 and MRN.