NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2023 20:32 IST
The Milwaukee Mile is all set to host NASCAR's Clean Harbors 175 this weekend. The 18th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 27, in a 175-mile action-packed contest.

The Milwaukee Mile was opened in 1903 and is located in West Allis, Wisconsin. It boasts a permanent oval shaped racetrack with a 1-mile-long total length.

The Clean Harbors 175 will feature 36 out of 37 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 26, at 2 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 11:30 am ET on Sunday, which will determine the starting positions for the 175-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Sunday’s Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Clean Harbors 175 is set to kick off with Dexter Bean running the first lap and Ty Majeski running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Clean Harbors 175:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Dexter Bean - 61.650
  2. Derek Lemke - 39.250
  3. Greg Van Alst - 35.050
  4. Spencer Boyd - 33.800
  5. Brad Perez - 33.800
  6. Sean Hingorani - 33.600
  7. Josh Bilicki - 32.650
  8. Josh Reaume - 31.450
  9. Conner Jones - 28.500
  10. Derek Kraus - 28.000
  11. Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
  12. Colby Howard - 27.800
  13. Dean Thompson - 27.750
  14. Hailie Deegan - 27.550
  15. Bret Holmes - 26.850
  16. Bayley Currey - 26.750
  17. Tyler Hill - 26.350
  18. Lawless Alan - 25.950
  19. Stewart Friesen - 21.300
  20. Daniel Dye - 21.200
  21. Taylor Gray - 19.700
  22. Chase Purdy - 15.550
  23. Tanner Gray - 14.200
  24. Rajah Caruth - 13.050
  25. Jake Garcia - 12.700
  26. William Sawalich - 11.150
  27. Matt Mills - 24.400
  28. Ben Rhodes - 11.350
  29. Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
  30. Nick Sanchez - 10.250
  31. Grant Enfinger - 9.150
  32. Matt Crafton - 9.100
  33. Zane Smith - 5.450
  34. Corey Heim - 4.950
  35. Carson Hocevar - 3.850
  36. Christian Eckes - 2.350
  37. Ty Majeski - 1.350

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 26, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
