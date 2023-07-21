NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway?

The Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's CRC Brakleen 150 this weekend. The 15th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.
The Pocono Raceway was opened in 1968 and is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It boasts a permanent triangular-shaped race track with a 2.5-mile total length.
The CRC Brakleen 150 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 60-lap Truck race.
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Pocono Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR CRC Brakleen 150 is set to kick off with Kaden Honeycutt running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Kaden Honeycutt - 61.650
- Bryan Dauzat - 43.800
- Norm Benning - 41.000
- Parker Kligerman - 40.650
- Christopher Bell - 40.300
- Josh Reaume - 39.250
- Stefan Parsons - 35.400
- Stephen Mallozzi - 34.050
- Cory Roper - 33.250
- #20 TBA - 33.100
- Austin Hill - 32.700
- Colby Howard - 31.450
- Tyler Hill - 30.050
- Spencer Boyd - 29.850
- Kaz Grala - 29.800
- Bret Holmes - 29.550
- Dean Thompson - 27.250
- Kyle Busch - 26.600
- Ross Chastain - 25.800
- Rajah Caruth - 23.800
- Hailie Deegan - 23.400
- Lawless Alan - 21.850
- Taylor Gray - 16.900
- Tanner Gray - 16.800
- Jake Garcia - 16.450
- Daniel Dye - 15.500
- Chase Purdy - 14.150
- Tyler Ankrum - 12.500
- Carson Hocevar - 11.350
- Matt Crafton - 8.950
- Nick Sanchez - 8.900
- Matt DiBenedetto - 8.500
- Grant Enfinger - 8.300
- Stewart Friesen - 8.000
- Ty Majeski - 5.300
- Ben Rhodes - 4.350
- Christian Eckes - 4.200
- Zane Smith - 1.850
- Corey Heim - 1.150
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 22, live on FS1 and MRN.