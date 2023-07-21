NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2023 18:18 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
The Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's CRC Brakleen 150 this weekend. The 15th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.

The Pocono Raceway was opened in 1968 and is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It boasts a permanent triangular-shaped race track with a 2.5-mile total length.

The CRC Brakleen 150 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 60-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR CRC Brakleen 150 is set to kick off with Kaden Honeycutt running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Kaden Honeycutt - 61.650
  2. Bryan Dauzat - 43.800
  3. Norm Benning - 41.000
  4. Parker Kligerman - 40.650
  5. Christopher Bell - 40.300
  6. Josh Reaume - 39.250
  7. Stefan Parsons - 35.400
  8. Stephen Mallozzi - 34.050
  9. Cory Roper - 33.250
  10. #20 TBA - 33.100
  11. Austin Hill - 32.700
  12. Colby Howard - 31.450
  13. Tyler Hill - 30.050
  14. Spencer Boyd - 29.850
  15. Kaz Grala - 29.800
  16. Bret Holmes - 29.550
  17. Dean Thompson - 27.250
  18. Kyle Busch - 26.600
  19. Ross Chastain - 25.800
  20. Rajah Caruth - 23.800
  21. Hailie Deegan - 23.400
  22. Lawless Alan - 21.850
  23. Taylor Gray - 16.900
  24. Tanner Gray - 16.800
  25. Jake Garcia - 16.450
  26. Daniel Dye - 15.500
  27. Chase Purdy - 14.150
  28. Tyler Ankrum - 12.500
  29. Carson Hocevar - 11.350
  30. Matt Crafton - 8.950
  31. Nick Sanchez - 8.900
  32. Matt DiBenedetto - 8.500
  33. Grant Enfinger - 8.300
  34. Stewart Friesen - 8.000
  35. Ty Majeski - 5.300
  36. Ben Rhodes - 4.350
  37. Christian Eckes - 4.200
  38. Zane Smith - 1.850
  39. Corey Heim - 1.150

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 22, live on FS1 and MRN.

