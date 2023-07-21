NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway?

The Pocono Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's CRC Brakleen 150 this weekend. The 15th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.

The Pocono Raceway was opened in 1968 and is located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It boasts a permanent triangular-shaped race track with a 2.5-mile total length.

The CRC Brakleen 150 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 21, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 60-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Pocono Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR CRC Brakleen 150 is set to kick off with Kaden Honeycutt running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for CRC Brakleen 150:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Kaden Honeycutt - 61.650 Bryan Dauzat - 43.800 Norm Benning - 41.000 Parker Kligerman - 40.650 Christopher Bell - 40.300 Josh Reaume - 39.250 Stefan Parsons - 35.400 Stephen Mallozzi - 34.050 Cory Roper - 33.250 #20 TBA - 33.100 Austin Hill - 32.700 Colby Howard - 31.450 Tyler Hill - 30.050 Spencer Boyd - 29.850 Kaz Grala - 29.800 Bret Holmes - 29.550 Dean Thompson - 27.250 Kyle Busch - 26.600 Ross Chastain - 25.800 Rajah Caruth - 23.800 Hailie Deegan - 23.400 Lawless Alan - 21.850 Taylor Gray - 16.900 Tanner Gray - 16.800 Jake Garcia - 16.450 Daniel Dye - 15.500 Chase Purdy - 14.150 Tyler Ankrum - 12.500 Carson Hocevar - 11.350 Matt Crafton - 8.950 Nick Sanchez - 8.900 Matt DiBenedetto - 8.500 Grant Enfinger - 8.300 Stewart Friesen - 8.000 Ty Majeski - 5.300 Ben Rhodes - 4.350 Christian Eckes - 4.200 Zane Smith - 1.850 Corey Heim - 1.150

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 22, live on FS1 and MRN.