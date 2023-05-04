Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2023 18:21 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 6, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway was built in 2001 and is located in Kansas City. The track boasts a tri-oval track with a 1.5-mile total track length.

It's Race Week!#AdventHealth400 | 🎟 nas.cr/3KPEj2a https://t.co/XwHGae7HDM

The Heart of America 200 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 12:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s 134-lap race.

The defending Truck champion Zane Smith won the Heart of America 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Kansas (Xfinity is off this week). https://t.co/QhrufU2W7H

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tim Viens running the first lap and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Tim Viens - 43.800
  2. Justin Carroll - 42.400
  3. Nick Leitz - 37.750
  4. Mason Maggio - 36.900
  5. Brennan Poole - 34.300
  6. Johnny Sauter - 33.900
  7. Josh Reaume - 33.800
  8. Lawless Alan - 31.450
  9. Tyler Hill - 29.900
  10. Daniel Dye - 27.350
  11. Toni Breidinger - 26.000
  12. Spencer Boyd - 25.500
  13. Dean Thompson - 25.000
  14. Bret Holmes - 24.400
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 23.600
  16. Carson Hocevar - 23.550
  17. Rajah Caruth - 23.050
  18. Stewart Friesen - 21.600
  19. Kris Wright - 20.700
  20. Hailie Deegan - 20.050
  21. Matt Crafton - 18.500
  22. Colby Howard - 17.300
  23. Nick Sanchez - 14.550
  24. Ross Chastain - 13.850
  25. Grant Enfinger - 12.450
  26. Taylor Gray - 11.900
  27. Jake Garcia - 11.850
  28. Chase Purdy - 11.750
  29. Christian Eckes - 10.350
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 8.050
  31. Tanner Gray - 6.550
  32. Ben Rhodes - 5.600
  33. Ty Majeski - 2.800
  34. Kyle Busch - 2.650
  35. Corey Heim - 2.550
  36. Zane Smith - 2.350

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6, live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...