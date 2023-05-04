NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 6, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Kansas Speedway was built in 2001 and is located in Kansas City. The track boasts a tri-oval track with a 1.5-mile total track length.
The Heart of America 200 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 12:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s 134-lap race.
The defending Truck champion Zane Smith won the Heart of America 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.
The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tim Viens running the first lap and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Tim Viens - 43.800
- Justin Carroll - 42.400
- Nick Leitz - 37.750
- Mason Maggio - 36.900
- Brennan Poole - 34.300
- Johnny Sauter - 33.900
- Josh Reaume - 33.800
- Lawless Alan - 31.450
- Tyler Hill - 29.900
- Daniel Dye - 27.350
- Toni Breidinger - 26.000
- Spencer Boyd - 25.500
- Dean Thompson - 25.000
- Bret Holmes - 24.400
- Tyler Ankrum - 23.600
- Carson Hocevar - 23.550
- Rajah Caruth - 23.050
- Stewart Friesen - 21.600
- Kris Wright - 20.700
- Hailie Deegan - 20.050
- Matt Crafton - 18.500
- Colby Howard - 17.300
- Nick Sanchez - 14.550
- Ross Chastain - 13.850
- Grant Enfinger - 12.450
- Taylor Gray - 11.900
- Jake Garcia - 11.850
- Chase Purdy - 11.750
- Christian Eckes - 10.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 8.050
- Tanner Gray - 6.550
- Ben Rhodes - 5.600
- Ty Majeski - 2.800
- Kyle Busch - 2.650
- Corey Heim - 2.550
- Zane Smith - 2.350
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6, live on FS1 and MRN.