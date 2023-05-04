NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway?

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Heart of America 200 this weekend. The eighth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 6, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway was built in 2001 and is located in Kansas City. The track boasts a tri-oval track with a 1.5-mile total track length.

The Heart of America 200 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, May 6, at 12:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s 134-lap race.

The defending Truck champion Zane Smith won the Heart of America 200 last year and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Tim Viens running the first lap and the defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for the Heart of America 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Tim Viens - 43.800 Justin Carroll - 42.400 Nick Leitz - 37.750 Mason Maggio - 36.900 Brennan Poole - 34.300 Johnny Sauter - 33.900 Josh Reaume - 33.800 Lawless Alan - 31.450 Tyler Hill - 29.900 Daniel Dye - 27.350 Toni Breidinger - 26.000 Spencer Boyd - 25.500 Dean Thompson - 25.000 Bret Holmes - 24.400 Tyler Ankrum - 23.600 Carson Hocevar - 23.550 Rajah Caruth - 23.050 Stewart Friesen - 21.600 Kris Wright - 20.700 Hailie Deegan - 20.050 Matt Crafton - 18.500 Colby Howard - 17.300 Nick Sanchez - 14.550 Ross Chastain - 13.850 Grant Enfinger - 12.450 Taylor Gray - 11.900 Jake Garcia - 11.850 Chase Purdy - 11.750 Christian Eckes - 10.350 Matt DiBenedetto - 8.050 Tanner Gray - 6.550 Ben Rhodes - 5.600 Ty Majeski - 2.800 Kyle Busch - 2.650 Corey Heim - 2.550 Zane Smith - 2.350

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6, live on FS1 and MRN.

