NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 200 this weekend. The 19th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons as well as the final race of the Round of 10 will kick off at 9 pm ET on Friday, September 8, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Kansas City, Kansas. It boasts a permanent quad-shaped racetrack with a 1.5-mile-long total length.

The Kansas Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 8, at 3:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 is set to kick off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Grant Enfinger running the final one. Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650 Justin Carroll - 41.000 Spencer Davis - 38.200 Chase Janes - 36.750 #02 TBA - 36.250 Jake Drew - 35.100 Mason Maggio - 34.800 Greg Van Alst - 34.350 Spencer Boyd - 32.700 Timmy Hill - 32.050 Jesse Love - 29.550 Daniel Dye - 25.400 Lawless Alan - 24.600 Stewart Friesen - 23.250 Hailie Deegan - 22.600 Bret Holmes - 21.300 Colby Howard - 20.150 Dean Thompson - 19.100 Tyler Ankrum - 18.550 Rajah Caruth - 17.300 Bayley Currey - 14.100 Taylor Gray - 13.450 Tanner Gray - 12.000 Jake Garcia - 11.250 Chase Purdy - 8.800 Jack Wood - 26.150 Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750 Nick Sanchez - 14.400 Ben Rhodes - 12.250 Zane Smith - 10.150 Ty Majeski - 8.300 Matt Crafton - 7.850 Carson Hocevar - 3.000 Christian Eckes - 2.650 Corey Heim - 2.500 Grant Enfinger - 2.300

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8, live on FS1 and MRN.