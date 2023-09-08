NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 08, 2023 01:25 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 200 this weekend. The 19th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons as well as the final race of the Round of 10 will kick off at 9 pm ET on Friday, September 8, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Kansas Speedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Kansas City, Kansas. It boasts a permanent quad-shaped racetrack with a 1.5-mile-long total length.

The Kansas Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 8, at 3:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 is set to kick off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Grant Enfinger running the final one. Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650
  2. Justin Carroll - 41.000
  3. Spencer Davis - 38.200
  4. Chase Janes - 36.750
  5. #02 TBA - 36.250
  6. Jake Drew - 35.100
  7. Mason Maggio - 34.800
  8. Greg Van Alst - 34.350
  9. Spencer Boyd - 32.700
  10. Timmy Hill - 32.050
  11. Jesse Love - 29.550
  12. Daniel Dye - 25.400
  13. Lawless Alan - 24.600
  14. Stewart Friesen - 23.250
  15. Hailie Deegan - 22.600
  16. Bret Holmes - 21.300
  17. Colby Howard - 20.150
  18. Dean Thompson - 19.100
  19. Tyler Ankrum - 18.550
  20. Rajah Caruth - 17.300
  21. Bayley Currey - 14.100
  22. Taylor Gray - 13.450
  23. Tanner Gray - 12.000
  24. Jake Garcia - 11.250
  25. Chase Purdy - 8.800
  26. Jack Wood - 26.150
  27. Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750
  28. Nick Sanchez - 14.400
  29. Ben Rhodes - 12.250
  30. Zane Smith - 10.150
  31. Ty Majeski - 8.300
  32. Matt Crafton - 7.850
  33. Carson Hocevar - 3.000
  34. Christian Eckes - 2.650
  35. Corey Heim - 2.500
  36. Grant Enfinger - 2.300

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8, live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...