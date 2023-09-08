NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Kansas Lottery 200 this weekend. The 19th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons as well as the final race of the Round of 10 will kick off at 9 pm ET on Friday, September 8, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Kansas Speedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Kansas City, Kansas. It boasts a permanent quad-shaped racetrack with a 1.5-mile-long total length.
The Kansas Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, September 8, at 3:35 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200 is set to kick off with Jennifer Jo Cobb running the first lap and Grant Enfinger running the final one. Here’s the full qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 200:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Jennifer Jo Cobb - 61.650
- Justin Carroll - 41.000
- Spencer Davis - 38.200
- Chase Janes - 36.750
- #02 TBA - 36.250
- Jake Drew - 35.100
- Mason Maggio - 34.800
- Greg Van Alst - 34.350
- Spencer Boyd - 32.700
- Timmy Hill - 32.050
- Jesse Love - 29.550
- Daniel Dye - 25.400
- Lawless Alan - 24.600
- Stewart Friesen - 23.250
- Hailie Deegan - 22.600
- Bret Holmes - 21.300
- Colby Howard - 20.150
- Dean Thompson - 19.100
- Tyler Ankrum - 18.550
- Rajah Caruth - 17.300
- Bayley Currey - 14.100
- Taylor Gray - 13.450
- Tanner Gray - 12.000
- Jake Garcia - 11.250
- Chase Purdy - 8.800
- Jack Wood - 26.150
- Matt DiBenedetto - 19.750
- Nick Sanchez - 14.400
- Ben Rhodes - 12.250
- Zane Smith - 10.150
- Ty Majeski - 8.300
- Matt Crafton - 7.850
- Carson Hocevar - 3.000
- Christian Eckes - 2.650
- Corey Heim - 2.500
- Grant Enfinger - 2.300
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway on Friday, September 8, live on FS1 and MRN.