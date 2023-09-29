NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 29, 2023 19:30 IST
The Talladega Superspeedway will host NASCAR's Love’s RV Stop 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the second race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 30, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Talladega Superspeedway was opened in 1969 and is in Lincoln, Alabama. It boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile-long total length.

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will feature 40 out of 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, qualifying sessions open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 94-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250 kicks off with Brett Moffitt running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Brett Moffitt - 61.650
  2. Bryan Dauzat - 44.850
  3. Clay Greenfield - 43.450
  4. Jennifer Jo Cobb - 43.100
  5. Cory Roper - 38.200
  6. Ryan Vargas - 37.850
  7. Keith McGee - 37.600
  8. Jason M White - 34.550
  9. Greg Van Alst - 34.350
  10. Garrett Smithley - 33.150
  11. Spencer Boyd - 32.200
  12. Tyler Hill - 31.300
  13. David Gilliland - 30.550
  14. Dean Thompson - 30.000
  15. Lawless Alan - 28.100
  16. Bret Holmes - 27.550
  17. Parker Kligerman - 25.950
  18. Jack Wood - 25.700
  19. Jake Drew - 25.300
  20. Colby Howard - 22.950
  21. Chandler Smith - 22.050
  22. Tanner Gray - 21.900
  23. Daniel Dye - 21.450
  24. Tyler Ankrum - 20.350
  25. Hailie Deegan - 18.450
  26. Bayley Currey - 16.500
  27. Stewart Friesen - 15.700
  28. Matt Crafton - 14.700
  29. Jake Garcia - 12.150
  30. Rajah Caruth - 10.600
  31. Chase Purdy - 9.400
  32. Taylor Gray - 8.900
  33. Zane Smith - 14.650
  34. Ty Majeski - 12.250
  35. Ben Rhodes - 8.600
  36. Nick Sanchez - 8.350
  37. Grant Enfinger - 4.550
  38. Carson Hocevar - 3.500
  39. Christian Eckes - 1.850
  40. Corey Heim - 1.600

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30, live on FS1 and MRN.

