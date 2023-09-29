NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway will host NASCAR's Love’s RV Stop 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the second race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 30, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Talladega Superspeedway was opened in 1969 and is in Lincoln, Alabama. It boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile-long total length.

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will feature 40 out of 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, qualifying sessions open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 94-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250 kicks off with Brett Moffitt running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Brett Moffitt - 61.650 Bryan Dauzat - 44.850 Clay Greenfield - 43.450 Jennifer Jo Cobb - 43.100 Cory Roper - 38.200 Ryan Vargas - 37.850 Keith McGee - 37.600 Jason M White - 34.550 Greg Van Alst - 34.350 Garrett Smithley - 33.150 Spencer Boyd - 32.200 Tyler Hill - 31.300 David Gilliland - 30.550 Dean Thompson - 30.000 Lawless Alan - 28.100 Bret Holmes - 27.550 Parker Kligerman - 25.950 Jack Wood - 25.700 Jake Drew - 25.300 Colby Howard - 22.950 Chandler Smith - 22.050 Tanner Gray - 21.900 Daniel Dye - 21.450 Tyler Ankrum - 20.350 Hailie Deegan - 18.450 Bayley Currey - 16.500 Stewart Friesen - 15.700 Matt Crafton - 14.700 Jake Garcia - 12.150 Rajah Caruth - 10.600 Chase Purdy - 9.400 Taylor Gray - 8.900 Zane Smith - 14.650 Ty Majeski - 12.250 Ben Rhodes - 8.600 Nick Sanchez - 8.350 Grant Enfinger - 4.550 Carson Hocevar - 3.500 Christian Eckes - 1.850 Corey Heim - 1.600

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30, live on FS1 and MRN.