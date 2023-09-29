NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway?

The Talladega Superspeedway will host NASCAR's Love’s RV Stop 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the second race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 30, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Talladega Superspeedway was opened in 1969 and is in Lincoln, Alabama. It boasts the longest oval on the schedule with a 2.66-mile-long total length.
The Love’s RV Stop 250 will feature 40 out of 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Truck Series races, qualifying sessions open this racing weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 94-lap Truck race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250 kicks off with Brett Moffitt running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Love’s RV Stop 250:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Brett Moffitt - 61.650
- Bryan Dauzat - 44.850
- Clay Greenfield - 43.450
- Jennifer Jo Cobb - 43.100
- Cory Roper - 38.200
- Ryan Vargas - 37.850
- Keith McGee - 37.600
- Jason M White - 34.550
- Greg Van Alst - 34.350
- Garrett Smithley - 33.150
- Spencer Boyd - 32.200
- Tyler Hill - 31.300
- David Gilliland - 30.550
- Dean Thompson - 30.000
- Lawless Alan - 28.100
- Bret Holmes - 27.550
- Parker Kligerman - 25.950
- Jack Wood - 25.700
- Jake Drew - 25.300
- Colby Howard - 22.950
- Chandler Smith - 22.050
- Tanner Gray - 21.900
- Daniel Dye - 21.450
- Tyler Ankrum - 20.350
- Hailie Deegan - 18.450
- Bayley Currey - 16.500
- Stewart Friesen - 15.700
- Matt Crafton - 14.700
- Jake Garcia - 12.150
- Rajah Caruth - 10.600
- Chase Purdy - 9.400
- Taylor Gray - 8.900
- Zane Smith - 14.650
- Ty Majeski - 12.250
- Ben Rhodes - 8.600
- Nick Sanchez - 8.350
- Grant Enfinger - 4.550
- Carson Hocevar - 3.500
- Christian Eckes - 1.850
- Corey Heim - 1.600
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30, live on FS1 and MRN.