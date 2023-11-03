NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race this weekend.
The 23rd and the final race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 10 pm ET on Friday, Nov. 3 in a 150-mile action-packed competition.
The Phoenix Raceway was opened in 1988 and is in Avondale, Arizona. It boasts the tri-oval shaped track on the schedule, with a one-mile-long total length.
The NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race will feature 38 drivers. Like the other Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 pm ET.
That will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race. Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith is the defending champion of the Truck Series Championship Race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Phoenix Raceway:
The qualifying order for Truck Series Championship Race kicks off with Derek Kraus running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.
Below is the full qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Derek Kraus - 61.650
- Sean Hingorani - 39.950
- Jake Drew - 39.250
- Conner Jones - 37.850
- Keith McGee - 36.600
- Chris Hacker - 33.750
- Christian Rose - 33.650
- Jesse Love - 33.650
- Spencer Boyd - 33.400
- Kaden Honeycutt - 32.550
- Spencer Davis - 32.350
- Colby Howard - 27.450
- Nick Leitz - 27.300
- Hailie Deegan - 24.850
- Zane Smith - 24.550
- Tyler Hill - 24.100
- Stefan Parsons - 22.700
- Marco Andretti - 22.400
- Lawless Alan - 22.400
- Daniel Dye - 21.600
- Tyler Ankrum - 21.100
- Dean Thompson - 18.900
- Jake Garcia - 14.250
- Tanner Gray - 13.250
- Taylor Gray - 13.250
- Rajah Caruth - 12.700
- Christian Eckes - 12.650
- Chase Purdy - 11.800
- Jack Wood - 11.600
- Nick Sanchez - 10.750
- Bayley Currey - 9.200
- Matt Crafton - 8.700
- Stewart Friesen - 8.500
- Ty Majeski - 8.100
- Ben Rhodes - 5.050
- Grant Enfinger - 4.600
- Carson Hocevar - 2.250
- Corey Heim - 2.150
Watch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on Friday, November 3, live on FS1 and MRN.