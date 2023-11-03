NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR
The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race this weekend.

The 23rd and the final race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 10 pm ET on Friday, Nov. 3 in a 150-mile action-packed competition.

The Phoenix Raceway was opened in 1988 and is in Avondale, Arizona. It boasts the tri-oval shaped track on the schedule, with a one-mile-long total length.

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race will feature 38 drivers. Like the other Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race. Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith is the defending champion of the Truck Series Championship Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Phoenix Raceway:

The qualifying order for Truck Series Championship Race kicks off with Derek Kraus running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.

Below is the full qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Derek Kraus - 61.650
  2. Sean Hingorani - 39.950
  3. Jake Drew - 39.250
  4. Conner Jones - 37.850
  5. Keith McGee - 36.600
  6. Chris Hacker - 33.750
  7. Christian Rose - 33.650
  8. Jesse Love - 33.650
  9. Spencer Boyd - 33.400
  10. Kaden Honeycutt - 32.550
  11. Spencer Davis - 32.350
  12. Colby Howard - 27.450
  13. Nick Leitz - 27.300
  14. Hailie Deegan - 24.850
  15. Zane Smith - 24.550
  16. Tyler Hill - 24.100
  17. Stefan Parsons - 22.700
  18. Marco Andretti - 22.400
  19. Lawless Alan - 22.400
  20. Daniel Dye - 21.600
  21. Tyler Ankrum - 21.100
  22. Dean Thompson - 18.900
  23. Jake Garcia - 14.250
  24. Tanner Gray - 13.250
  25. Taylor Gray - 13.250
  26. Rajah Caruth - 12.700
  27. Christian Eckes - 12.650
  28. Chase Purdy - 11.800
  29. Jack Wood - 11.600
  30. Nick Sanchez - 10.750
  31. Bayley Currey - 9.200
  32. Matt Crafton - 8.700
  33. Stewart Friesen - 8.500
  34. Ty Majeski - 8.100
  35. Ben Rhodes - 5.050
  36. Grant Enfinger - 4.600
  37. Carson Hocevar - 2.250
  38. Corey Heim - 2.150

Watch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on Friday, November 3, live on FS1 and MRN.

