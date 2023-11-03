NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race this weekend.

The 23rd and the final race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 10 pm ET on Friday, Nov. 3 in a 150-mile action-packed competition.

The Phoenix Raceway was opened in 1988 and is in Avondale, Arizona. It boasts the tri-oval shaped track on the schedule, with a one-mile-long total length.

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race will feature 38 drivers. Like the other Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race. Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith is the defending champion of the Truck Series Championship Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Phoenix Raceway:

Expand Tweet

The qualifying order for Truck Series Championship Race kicks off with Derek Kraus running the first lap and Corey Heim in the final one.

Below is the full qualifying order for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Derek Kraus - 61.650 Sean Hingorani - 39.950 Jake Drew - 39.250 Conner Jones - 37.850 Keith McGee - 36.600 Chris Hacker - 33.750 Christian Rose - 33.650 Jesse Love - 33.650 Spencer Boyd - 33.400 Kaden Honeycutt - 32.550 Spencer Davis - 32.350 Colby Howard - 27.450 Nick Leitz - 27.300 Hailie Deegan - 24.850 Zane Smith - 24.550 Tyler Hill - 24.100 Stefan Parsons - 22.700 Marco Andretti - 22.400 Lawless Alan - 22.400 Daniel Dye - 21.600 Tyler Ankrum - 21.100 Dean Thompson - 18.900 Jake Garcia - 14.250 Tanner Gray - 13.250 Taylor Gray - 13.250 Rajah Caruth - 12.700 Christian Eckes - 12.650 Chase Purdy - 11.800 Jack Wood - 11.600 Nick Sanchez - 10.750 Bayley Currey - 9.200 Matt Crafton - 8.700 Stewart Friesen - 8.500 Ty Majeski - 8.100 Ben Rhodes - 5.050 Grant Enfinger - 4.600 Carson Hocevar - 2.250 Corey Heim - 2.150

Watch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on Friday, November 3, live on FS1 and MRN.