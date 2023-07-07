NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course?

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is all set to host NASCAR's O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio this weekend. The 14th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was opened in 1962 and is located in Lexington, Ohio. It boasts a permanent road course with a 2.400-mile total length.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 7, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 67-lap Truck race.

Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. https://t.co/LrtjL6CzjD

The qualifying order for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Marco Andretti leading Group A and Dale Quarterly leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

Marco Andretti - 38.900

Austin Wayne Self - 36.800

#34 - 34.700

Landen Lwis - 32.500

Lawless Alan - 32.150

Conner Jones - 30.950

Bret Holmes - 29.500

William Sawalich - 27.300

Colby Howard - 23.750

Conor Daly - 22.550

Daniel Dye - 21.350

Ty Majeski - 17.800

Stewart Friesen - 15.750

Matt Crafton - 14.300

Tyler Ankrum - 11.950

Chase Purdy - 10.100

Matt DiBenedetto - 8.750

Nick Sanchez - 5.500

Corey Heim - 2.950

Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score

Dale Quarterly - 38.100

Josh Reaume - 35.500

#02 - 33.650

Matt Mills - 32.350

Ryan Vargas - 31.850

Spencer Boyd - 29.650

Dean Thompson - 28.750

Hailie Deegan - 25.150

Rajah Caruth - 23.300

Jack Wood - 21.900

Timmy Hill - 20.300

Christian Eckes - 16.800

Taylor Gray - 15.200

Jake Garcia - 12.950

Tanner Gray - 11.850

Grant Enfinger - 9.950

Ben Rhodes - 7.600

Carson Hocevar - 3.750

Zane Smith - 2.750

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, June 8, live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes