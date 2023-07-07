NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course?

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is all set to host NASCAR's O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio this weekend. The 14th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was opened in 1962 and is located in Lexington, Ohio. It boasts a permanent road course with a 2.400-mile total length.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 7, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 67-lap Truck race.
Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Marco Andretti leading Group A and Dale Quarterly leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Marco Andretti - 38.900
- Austin Wayne Self - 36.800
- #34 - 34.700
- Landen Lwis - 32.500
- Lawless Alan - 32.150
- Conner Jones - 30.950
- Bret Holmes - 29.500
- William Sawalich - 27.300
- Colby Howard - 23.750
- Conor Daly - 22.550
- Daniel Dye - 21.350
- Ty Majeski - 17.800
- Stewart Friesen - 15.750
- Matt Crafton - 14.300
- Tyler Ankrum - 11.950
- Chase Purdy - 10.100
- Matt DiBenedetto - 8.750
- Nick Sanchez - 5.500
- Corey Heim - 2.950
Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score
- Dale Quarterly - 38.100
- Josh Reaume - 35.500
- #02 - 33.650
- Matt Mills - 32.350
- Ryan Vargas - 31.850
- Spencer Boyd - 29.650
- Dean Thompson - 28.750
- Hailie Deegan - 25.150
- Rajah Caruth - 23.300
- Jack Wood - 21.900
- Timmy Hill - 20.300
- Christian Eckes - 16.800
- Taylor Gray - 15.200
- Jake Garcia - 12.950
- Tanner Gray - 11.850
- Grant Enfinger - 9.950
- Ben Rhodes - 7.600
- Carson Hocevar - 3.750
- Zane Smith - 2.750
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, June 8, live on FS1 and MRN.