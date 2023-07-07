NASCAR
  NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2023 18:35 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is all set to host NASCAR's O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio this weekend. The 14th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 8, in a 150-mile action-packed contest.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was opened in 1962 and is located in Lexington, Ohio. It boasts a permanent road course with a 2.400-mile total length.

A full slate of racing ahead this weekend. @ATLMotorSpdwy | @Mid_Ohio https://t.co/0AeL5mKNzy

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 7, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 67-lap Truck race.

Henderson Motorsports driver Parker Kligerman is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for this weekend. Cup and Xfinity are in Atlanta. Trucks are at Mid-Ohio. https://t.co/LrtjL6CzjD

The qualifying order for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Marco Andretti leading Group A and Dale Quarterly leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Position- Driver – Metric score

  • Marco Andretti - 38.900
  • Austin Wayne Self - 36.800
  • #34 - 34.700
  • Landen Lwis - 32.500
  • Lawless Alan - 32.150
  • Conner Jones - 30.950
  • Bret Holmes - 29.500
  • William Sawalich - 27.300
  • Colby Howard - 23.750
  • Conor Daly - 22.550
  • Daniel Dye - 21.350
  • Ty Majeski - 17.800
  • Stewart Friesen - 15.750
  • Matt Crafton - 14.300
  • Tyler Ankrum - 11.950
  • Chase Purdy - 10.100
  • Matt DiBenedetto - 8.750
  • Nick Sanchez - 5.500
  • Corey Heim - 2.950

Group B: Position- Driver – Metric score

  • Dale Quarterly - 38.100
  • Josh Reaume - 35.500
  • #02 - 33.650
  • Matt Mills - 32.350
  • Ryan Vargas - 31.850
  • Spencer Boyd - 29.650
  • Dean Thompson - 28.750
  • Hailie Deegan - 25.150
  • Rajah Caruth - 23.300
  • Jack Wood - 21.900
  • Timmy Hill - 20.300
  • Christian Eckes - 16.800
  • Taylor Gray - 15.200
  • Jake Garcia - 12.950
  • Tanner Gray - 11.850
  • Grant Enfinger - 9.950
  • Ben Rhodes - 7.600
  • Carson Hocevar - 3.750
  • Zane Smith - 2.750

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, June 8, live on FS1 and MRN.

