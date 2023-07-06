“That’s awesome”: Fans react as Marco Andretti is set to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Spire Motorsports announced that 2022 SRX Series champion Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He will drive the #7 Chevrolet Silverado Truck at O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio on Saturday, July 8.

Andretti, who is a grandson of motorsports legend Michael Andretti is not new in NASCAR as he had made one start in the Xfinity Series last year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course where he finished P36 after being collected in a crash. Gainbridge will serve as primary sponsor for Andretti on his debut Truck event.

After NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass revealed on his official Twiiter handle that Marco Andretti is set to make his first Truck Series with Spire Motorsports, there were mixed reactions from the fans.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“Yes! I've been waiting an hoping he would come! This is gonna be great!!!”

“Sixteen races??? Jesus. That’s awesome”

“Great news for @SpireMotorsport happy to see this!”

“I had to triple read that I thought it said Mario I was like ain’t no way, he’s gonna kick our asses again”

Marco Andretti spoke about making his NASCAR Truck Series debut with Spire Motorsports

Marco Andretti is a veteran of the IndyCar Series, where he currently competes in the series as a part-time driver, driving the #98 car for Andretti Herta Autosport. The 36-year-old has 251 IndyCar starts with two victories, six poles, and 20 podium finishes.

Speaking about the debut race, Andretti said he can’t wait to try his hands at the Truck Series. He also thanked Group 1001 and Spire Motorsports for giving him the opportunity.

In a press release from Spire Motorsports, Andretti said:

"I can’t wait to get my feet wet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. I’m grateful for Group 1001 and Spire Motorsports for making this happen. I have a lot of laps in an Indy car around Mid-Ohio. It’s going to be a bit different but a lot of fun. The Cup Series’ guys I have spoken to said I will love it.”

Andretti is no stranger at Mid-Ohio as he had 15 starts in the IndyCar Series. He scored six top-10 with a best finish of sixth at the venue.

Catch Marco Andretti in action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 8. The event will air live on FS1 and MRN at 1:30 pm ET.

