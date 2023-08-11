NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park?

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is all set to host NASCAR's TSport 200 this weekend. The 17th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, August 11, in a 137-mile action-packed contest.
The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was opened in 1960 and is located in Brownsburg, Indiana. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.686-mile total length.
The TSport 200 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 11, at 3:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.
GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 is set to kick off with Chad Chastain running the first lap and Carson Hocevar running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for TSport 200:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Chad Chastain - 41.700
- #61 - 39.950
- Armani Williams - 39.600
- Layne Riggs - 38.900
- Landen Lewis - 37.500
- Josh Reaume - 37.250
- Greg Van Alst - 36.450
- Spencer Boyd - 34.800
- Logan Bearden - 34.550
- Chris Hacker - 33.700
- #02 - 33.400
- Tyler Hill - 30.550
- Bret Holmes - 28.100
- Lawless Alan - 27.500
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 26.500
- Conner Jones - 24.950
- Dean Thompson - 24.100
- Colby Howard - 23.650
- Daniel Dye - 20.500
- Rajah Caruth - 20.000
- Stewart Friesen - 19.800
- Hailie Deegan - 18.650
- Chase Purdy - 18.200
- Tyler Ankrum - 15.200
- Taylor Gray - 14.750
- Tanner Gray - 14.250
- William Sawalich - 13.300
- Jake Garcia - 7.600
- Jack Wood - 20.450
- Matt DiBenedetto - 14.700
- Nick Sanchez - 9.700
- Ben Rhodes - 8.600
- Grant Enfinger - 8.500
- Matt Crafton - 7.950
- Christian Eckes - 7.800
- Corey Heim - 4.100
- Ty Majeski - 3.400
- Zane Smith - 3.400
- Carson Hocevar - 2.000
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11, live on FS1 and MRN.