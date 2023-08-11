NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 11, 2023 18:09 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 - Qualifying

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is all set to host NASCAR's TSport 200 this weekend. The 17th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, August 11, in a 137-mile action-packed contest.

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was opened in 1960 and is located in Brownsburg, Indiana. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.686-mile total length.

The TSport 200 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 11, at 3:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 is set to kick off with Chad Chastain running the first lap and Carson Hocevar running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for TSport 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Chad Chastain - 41.700
  2. #61 - 39.950
  3. Armani Williams - 39.600
  4. Layne Riggs - 38.900
  5. Landen Lewis - 37.500
  6. Josh Reaume - 37.250
  7. Greg Van Alst - 36.450
  8. Spencer Boyd - 34.800
  9. Logan Bearden - 34.550
  10. Chris Hacker - 33.700
  11. #02 - 33.400
  12. Tyler Hill - 30.550
  13. Bret Holmes - 28.100
  14. Lawless Alan - 27.500
  15. Shane Van Gisbergen - 26.500
  16. Conner Jones - 24.950
  17. Dean Thompson - 24.100
  18. Colby Howard - 23.650
  19. Daniel Dye - 20.500
  20. Rajah Caruth - 20.000
  21. Stewart Friesen - 19.800
  22. Hailie Deegan - 18.650
  23. Chase Purdy - 18.200
  24. Tyler Ankrum - 15.200
  25. Taylor Gray - 14.750
  26. Tanner Gray - 14.250
  27. William Sawalich - 13.300
  28. Jake Garcia - 7.600
  29. Jack Wood - 20.450
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 14.700
  31. Nick Sanchez - 9.700
  32. Ben Rhodes - 8.600
  33. Grant Enfinger - 8.500
  34. Matt Crafton - 7.950
  35. Christian Eckes - 7.800
  36. Corey Heim - 4.100
  37. Ty Majeski - 3.400
  38. Zane Smith - 3.400
  39. Carson Hocevar - 2.000

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11, live on FS1 and MRN.

