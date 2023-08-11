NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park?

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is all set to host NASCAR's TSport 200 this weekend. The 17th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 9 pm ET on Friday, August 11, in a 137-mile action-packed contest.

The Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was opened in 1960 and is located in Brownsburg, Indiana. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.686-mile total length.

The TSport 200 will feature 36 out of 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 11, at 3:30 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.

GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR TSport 200 is set to kick off with Chad Chastain running the first lap and Carson Hocevar running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for TSport 200:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Chad Chastain - 41.700 #61 - 39.950 Armani Williams - 39.600 Layne Riggs - 38.900 Landen Lewis - 37.500 Josh Reaume - 37.250 Greg Van Alst - 36.450 Spencer Boyd - 34.800 Logan Bearden - 34.550 Chris Hacker - 33.700 #02 - 33.400 Tyler Hill - 30.550 Bret Holmes - 28.100 Lawless Alan - 27.500 Shane Van Gisbergen - 26.500 Conner Jones - 24.950 Dean Thompson - 24.100 Colby Howard - 23.650 Daniel Dye - 20.500 Rajah Caruth - 20.000 Stewart Friesen - 19.800 Hailie Deegan - 18.650 Chase Purdy - 18.200 Tyler Ankrum - 15.200 Taylor Gray - 14.750 Tanner Gray - 14.250 William Sawalich - 13.300 Jake Garcia - 7.600 Jack Wood - 20.450 Matt DiBenedetto - 14.700 Nick Sanchez - 9.700 Ben Rhodes - 8.600 Grant Enfinger - 8.500 Matt Crafton - 7.950 Christian Eckes - 7.800 Corey Heim - 4.100 Ty Majeski - 3.400 Zane Smith - 3.400 Carson Hocevar - 2.000

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11, live on FS1 and MRN.