Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 19, 2023 01:56 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tyson 250 this weekend. The tenth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 20, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway was reopened in 2022 and is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The track boasts a permanent oval-shaped racetrack with a 0.625-mile total track length. Tyson 250 will be the first Truck Series race to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996.

A historic weekend ahead at @NWBSpeedway. #AllStarRace https://t.co/aLPmB2VQ9D

The Tyson 250 will feature 36 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 19, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:30 am ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.

The five NASCAR Cup Series drivers that will also take part in the inaugural Tyson 250 are – Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and William Byron.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Twitter.

Pit crew challenge order and truck qualifying order. The A and B just stand for which pit box they will use for the crew challenge. They will start from 6-8 boxes away and go one at a time. Those in A will have timing lines 1 and 2 for pit-road time, those in B will have 2 and 3. https://t.co/PSQhKX1iRy

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cup Series driver Christopher Bell running the first lap, and another Cup driver William Byron will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Tyson 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Christopher Bell (i) – 61.500
  2. Norm Benning – 41.00
  3. Josh Reaume – 39.250
  4. Connor Jones – 38.900
  5. Akinori Ogata – 36.950
  6. Josh Williams – 36.450
  7. Parker Kligerman – 33.750
  8. Chris Hacker – 33.650
  9. Kyle Larson – 33.350
  10. Spencer Boyd – 32.950
  11. Lawless Alan – 30.650
  12. Kris Wright – 27.200
  13. Johnny Sauter – 27.150
  14. Chase Purdy – 24.050
  15. Bret Holmes – 23.550
  16. Timmy Hill – 23.550
  17. Daniel Dye – 22.050
  18. Hailie Deegan – 21.600
  19. Kaden Honeycutt – 20.800
  20. Colby Howard – 20.250
  21. Ty Majeski - 18.800
  22. Matt DiBenedetto – 18.400
  23. Dean Thompson – 18.300
  24. Taylor Gray – 18.300
  25. Jake Garcia – 18.100
  26. Tyler Ankrum – 16.850
  27. Zane Smith – 14.550
  28. Ross Chastain (i) – 14.100
  29. Ben Rhodes – 13.150
  30. Bubba Wallace (i) – 12.450
  31. Matt Crafton – 11.350
  32. Rajaj Caruth – 10.800
  33. Nick Sanchez – 10.650
  34. Grant Enfinger – 10.500
  35. Carson Hocevar – 9.550
  36. Stewart Friesen – 6.050
  37. Corey Heim – 6.000
  38. Tanner Gray – 5.400
  39. Christian Eckes – 2.750
  40. William Byron (i) – 2.650

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 20, live on FOX and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...