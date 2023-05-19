NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tyson 250 this weekend. The tenth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 20, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.
The North Wilkesboro Speedway was reopened in 2022 and is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The track boasts a permanent oval-shaped racetrack with a 0.625-mile total track length. Tyson 250 will be the first Truck Series race to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996.
The Tyson 250 will feature 36 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 19, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:30 am ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.
The five NASCAR Cup Series drivers that will also take part in the inaugural Tyson 250 are – Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and William Byron.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Twitter.
The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cup Series driver Christopher Bell running the first lap, and another Cup driver William Byron will run the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Tyson 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Christopher Bell (i) – 61.500
- Norm Benning – 41.00
- Josh Reaume – 39.250
- Connor Jones – 38.900
- Akinori Ogata – 36.950
- Josh Williams – 36.450
- Parker Kligerman – 33.750
- Chris Hacker – 33.650
- Kyle Larson – 33.350
- Spencer Boyd – 32.950
- Lawless Alan – 30.650
- Kris Wright – 27.200
- Johnny Sauter – 27.150
- Chase Purdy – 24.050
- Bret Holmes – 23.550
- Timmy Hill – 23.550
- Daniel Dye – 22.050
- Hailie Deegan – 21.600
- Kaden Honeycutt – 20.800
- Colby Howard – 20.250
- Ty Majeski - 18.800
- Matt DiBenedetto – 18.400
- Dean Thompson – 18.300
- Taylor Gray – 18.300
- Jake Garcia – 18.100
- Tyler Ankrum – 16.850
- Zane Smith – 14.550
- Ross Chastain (i) – 14.100
- Ben Rhodes – 13.150
- Bubba Wallace (i) – 12.450
- Matt Crafton – 11.350
- Rajaj Caruth – 10.800
- Nick Sanchez – 10.650
- Grant Enfinger – 10.500
- Carson Hocevar – 9.550
- Stewart Friesen – 6.050
- Corey Heim – 6.000
- Tanner Gray – 5.400
- Christian Eckes – 2.750
- William Byron (i) – 2.650
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 20, live on FOX and MRN.