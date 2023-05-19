NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Tyson 250 this weekend. The tenth race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 20, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway was reopened in 2022 and is located in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The track boasts a permanent oval-shaped racetrack with a 0.625-mile total track length. Tyson 250 will be the first Truck Series race to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996.

The Tyson 250 will feature 36 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 19, at 3:05 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 10:30 am ET on Saturday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.

The five NASCAR Cup Series drivers that will also take part in the inaugural Tyson 250 are – Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and William Byron.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Pit crew challenge order and truck qualifying order. The A and B just stand for which pit box they will use for the crew challenge. They will start from 6-8 boxes away and go one at a time. Those in A will have timing lines 1 and 2 for pit-road time, those in B will have 2 and 3. Pit crew challenge order and truck qualifying order. The A and B just stand for which pit box they will use for the crew challenge. They will start from 6-8 boxes away and go one at a time. Those in A will have timing lines 1 and 2 for pit-road time, those in B will have 2 and 3. https://t.co/PSQhKX1iRy

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cup Series driver Christopher Bell running the first lap, and another Cup driver William Byron will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Tyson 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Christopher Bell (i) – 61.500 Norm Benning – 41.00 Josh Reaume – 39.250 Connor Jones – 38.900 Akinori Ogata – 36.950 Josh Williams – 36.450 Parker Kligerman – 33.750 Chris Hacker – 33.650 Kyle Larson – 33.350 Spencer Boyd – 32.950 Lawless Alan – 30.650 Kris Wright – 27.200 Johnny Sauter – 27.150 Chase Purdy – 24.050 Bret Holmes – 23.550 Timmy Hill – 23.550 Daniel Dye – 22.050 Hailie Deegan – 21.600 Kaden Honeycutt – 20.800 Colby Howard – 20.250 Ty Majeski - 18.800 Matt DiBenedetto – 18.400 Dean Thompson – 18.300 Taylor Gray – 18.300 Jake Garcia – 18.100 Tyler Ankrum – 16.850 Zane Smith – 14.550 Ross Chastain (i) – 14.100 Ben Rhodes – 13.150 Bubba Wallace (i) – 12.450 Matt Crafton – 11.350 Rajaj Caruth – 10.800 Nick Sanchez – 10.650 Grant Enfinger – 10.500 Carson Hocevar – 9.550 Stewart Friesen – 6.050 Corey Heim – 6.000 Tanner Gray – 5.400 Christian Eckes – 2.750 William Byron (i) – 2.650

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 20, live on FOX and MRN.

