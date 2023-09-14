NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics this weekend.

The 20th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the first race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 9 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 14, in a 106-mile action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway was opened in 1961 and is in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a short track with a 0.533-mile-long total length.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Thursday’s Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics kicks off with Danny Bohn running the first lap and Christian Eckes in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Danny Bohn - 41.700 Parker Kligerman - 40.650 Conner Jones - 37.850 Carson Kvapil - 36.450 Memphis Villarreal - 36.000 Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300 Justin Carroll - 33.800 Greg Van Alst - 33.350 Spencer Boyd - 32.200 Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100 William Sawalich - 26.300 Hailie Deegan - 25.550 Lawless Alan - 24.800 Timmy Hill - 24.800 Bret Holmes - 23.000 Daniel Dye - 22.450 Matt Crafton - 22.450 Colby Howard - 21.750 Tanner Gray - 21.300 Bayley Currey - 19.900 Jake Drew - 19.450 Dean Thompson - 19.200 Rajah Caruth - 15.400 Tyler Ankrum - 13.950 Jack Wood - 13.750 Chase Purdy - 12.300 Stewart Friesen - 10.050 Jake Garcia - 9.850 Taylor Gray - 8.800 Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600 Ben Rhodes - 15.250 Ty Majeski - 12.450 Grant Enfinger - 11.350 Nick Sanchez - 7.250 Carson Hocevar - 5.800 Zane Smith - 5.100 Corey Heim - 3.250 Christian Eckes - 1.800

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14, live on FS1 and MRN.