NASCAR
  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2023 19:09 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics this weekend.

The 20th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the first race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 9 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 14, in a 106-mile action-packed contest.

The Bristol Motor Speedway was opened in 1961 and is in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a short track with a 0.533-mile-long total length.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4 pm ET.

That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Thursday’s Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics kicks off with Danny Bohn running the first lap and Christian Eckes in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Danny Bohn - 41.700
  2. Parker Kligerman - 40.650
  3. Conner Jones - 37.850
  4. Carson Kvapil - 36.450
  5. Memphis Villarreal - 36.000
  6. Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300
  7. Justin Carroll - 33.800
  8. Greg Van Alst - 33.350
  9. Spencer Boyd - 32.200
  10. Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100
  11. William Sawalich - 26.300
  12. Hailie Deegan - 25.550
  13. Lawless Alan - 24.800
  14. Timmy Hill - 24.800
  15. Bret Holmes - 23.000
  16. Daniel Dye - 22.450
  17. Matt Crafton - 22.450
  18. Colby Howard - 21.750
  19. Tanner Gray - 21.300
  20. Bayley Currey - 19.900
  21. Jake Drew - 19.450
  22. Dean Thompson - 19.200
  23. Rajah Caruth - 15.400
  24. Tyler Ankrum - 13.950
  25. Jack Wood - 13.750
  26. Chase Purdy - 12.300
  27. Stewart Friesen - 10.050
  28. Jake Garcia - 9.850
  29. Taylor Gray - 8.800
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600
  31. Ben Rhodes - 15.250
  32. Ty Majeski - 12.450
  33. Grant Enfinger - 11.350
  34. Nick Sanchez - 7.250
  35. Carson Hocevar - 5.800
  36. Zane Smith - 5.100
  37. Corey Heim - 3.250
  38. Christian Eckes - 1.800

Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14, live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...