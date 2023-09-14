NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics this weekend.
The 20th race of the Craftsman Truck Series seasons and the first race of the Round of 8 kicks off at 9 pm ET on Thursday, Sept. 14, in a 106-mile action-packed contest.
The Bristol Motor Speedway was opened in 1961 and is in Bristol, Tennessee. It boasts a short track with a 0.533-mile-long total length.
The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions open this racing weekend on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4 pm ET.
That will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for the 200-lap Truck race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Thursday’s Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics kicks off with Danny Bohn running the first lap and Christian Eckes in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Danny Bohn - 41.700
- Parker Kligerman - 40.650
- Conner Jones - 37.850
- Carson Kvapil - 36.450
- Memphis Villarreal - 36.000
- Stephen Mallozzi - 35.300
- Justin Carroll - 33.800
- Greg Van Alst - 33.350
- Spencer Boyd - 32.200
- Kaden Honeycutt - 28.100
- William Sawalich - 26.300
- Hailie Deegan - 25.550
- Lawless Alan - 24.800
- Timmy Hill - 24.800
- Bret Holmes - 23.000
- Daniel Dye - 22.450
- Matt Crafton - 22.450
- Colby Howard - 21.750
- Tanner Gray - 21.300
- Bayley Currey - 19.900
- Jake Drew - 19.450
- Dean Thompson - 19.200
- Rajah Caruth - 15.400
- Tyler Ankrum - 13.950
- Jack Wood - 13.750
- Chase Purdy - 12.300
- Stewart Friesen - 10.050
- Jake Garcia - 9.850
- Taylor Gray - 8.800
- Matt DiBenedetto - 6.600
- Ben Rhodes - 15.250
- Ty Majeski - 12.450
- Grant Enfinger - 11.350
- Nick Sanchez - 7.250
- Carson Hocevar - 5.800
- Zane Smith - 5.100
- Corey Heim - 3.250
- Christian Eckes - 1.800
Catch all the NASCAR Truck Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14, live on FS1 and MRN.