NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Worldwide Express 250 this weekend. The 16th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.
The Richmond Raceway was opened in 1946 and is located in Richmond, Virginia. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.750-mile total length.
The Worldwide Express 250 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Richmond Raceway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250:
Position- Driver – Metric score
- Trey Hutchens - 42.050
- Justin Carroll - 41.700
- Josh Reaume - 40.300
- Jerry Bohlman - 39.600
- Conner Jones - 38.900
- Mason Massey - 38.200
- Ryan Vargas - 36.450
- Derek Lemke - 35.500
- Will Rodgers - 33.900
- Christian Rose - 32.550
- William Sawalich - 30.800
- Timmy Hill - 30.050
- Spencer Boyd - 29.350
- Bayley Currey - 29.150
- Bret Holmes - 27.950
- Lawless Alan - 27.600
- Tanner Gray - 25.850
- Jake Garcia - 23.900
- Stewart Friesen - 22.000
- Daniel Dye - 19.100
- Matt Mills - 19.100
- Colby Howard - 19.000
- Hailie Deegan - 18.400
- Rajah Caruth - 17.900
- Zane Smith - 17.850
- Chase Purdy - 16.300
- Tyler Ankrum - 15.150
- Matt Crafton - 14.750
- Dean Thompson - 14.700
- Nick Sanchez - 14.050
- Carson Hocevar - 11.450
- Matt DiBenedetto - 9.050
- Ben Rhodes - 8.900
- Taylor Gray - 7.850
- Christian Eckes - 7.100
- Grant Enfinger - 6.250
- Ty Majeski - 6.100
- Corey Heim - 1.950
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, June 29, live on FS1 and MRN.