NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 28, 2023 19:03 IST
The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Worldwide Express 250 this weekend. The 16th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.

The Richmond Raceway was opened in 1946 and is located in Richmond, Virginia. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.750-mile total length.

The Worldwide Express 250 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

  1. Trey Hutchens - 42.050
  2. Justin Carroll - 41.700
  3. Josh Reaume - 40.300
  4. Jerry Bohlman - 39.600
  5. Conner Jones - 38.900
  6. Mason Massey - 38.200
  7. Ryan Vargas - 36.450
  8. Derek Lemke - 35.500
  9. Will Rodgers - 33.900
  10. Christian Rose - 32.550
  11. William Sawalich - 30.800
  12. Timmy Hill - 30.050
  13. Spencer Boyd - 29.350
  14. Bayley Currey - 29.150
  15. Bret Holmes - 27.950
  16. Lawless Alan - 27.600
  17. Tanner Gray - 25.850
  18. Jake Garcia - 23.900
  19. Stewart Friesen - 22.000
  20. Daniel Dye - 19.100
  21. Matt Mills - 19.100
  22. Colby Howard - 19.000
  23. Hailie Deegan - 18.400
  24. Rajah Caruth - 17.900
  25. Zane Smith - 17.850
  26. Chase Purdy - 16.300
  27. Tyler Ankrum - 15.150
  28. Matt Crafton - 14.750
  29. Dean Thompson - 14.700
  30. Nick Sanchez - 14.050
  31. Carson Hocevar - 11.450
  32. Matt DiBenedetto - 9.050
  33. Ben Rhodes - 8.900
  34. Taylor Gray - 7.850
  35. Christian Eckes - 7.100
  36. Grant Enfinger - 6.250
  37. Ty Majeski - 6.100
  38. Corey Heim - 1.950

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, June 29, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
