NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Worldwide Express 250 this weekend. The 16th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 29, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.

The Richmond Raceway was opened in 1946 and is located in Richmond, Virginia. It boasts a permanent quad-oval shaped racetrack with a 0.750-mile total length.

The Worldwide Express 250 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 28, at 5:05 pm ET. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 250-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck Series race at the Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Worldwide Express 250 is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Corey Heim running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Worldwide Express 250:

Position- Driver – Metric score

Trey Hutchens - 42.050 Justin Carroll - 41.700 Josh Reaume - 40.300 Jerry Bohlman - 39.600 Conner Jones - 38.900 Mason Massey - 38.200 Ryan Vargas - 36.450 Derek Lemke - 35.500 Will Rodgers - 33.900 Christian Rose - 32.550 William Sawalich - 30.800 Timmy Hill - 30.050 Spencer Boyd - 29.350 Bayley Currey - 29.150 Bret Holmes - 27.950 Lawless Alan - 27.600 Tanner Gray - 25.850 Jake Garcia - 23.900 Stewart Friesen - 22.000 Daniel Dye - 19.100 Matt Mills - 19.100 Colby Howard - 19.000 Hailie Deegan - 18.400 Rajah Caruth - 17.900 Zane Smith - 17.850 Chase Purdy - 16.300 Tyler Ankrum - 15.150 Matt Crafton - 14.750 Dean Thompson - 14.700 Nick Sanchez - 14.050 Carson Hocevar - 11.450 Matt DiBenedetto - 9.050 Ben Rhodes - 8.900 Taylor Gray - 7.850 Christian Eckes - 7.100 Grant Enfinger - 6.250 Ty Majeski - 6.100 Corey Heim - 1.950

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, June 29, live on FS1 and MRN.