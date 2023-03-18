NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Zane Smith grabs pole in Atlanta after rain cancelled qualifying

After a one-week break, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Truck race this Saturday (March 18). Fr8 208 will be live on FS1 and MRN from 2:00 pm ET.

The third race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Fr8 208 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s washed-out qualifying race, Zane Smith, who finished P2 in the Las Vegas NASCAR Truck Series race, will start on the pole and will be joined by Ty Majeski on the front row.

The lineup was determined by the series rulebook’s qualifying metric, which means that Smith will start on pole because of his past performances. This marked the second career NASCAR Truck Series pole for a Front Row Motorsports driver.

He will be followed by Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, and Carson Hocevar, rounding out the top five. Corey Heim (the defending winner of the event), Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#38 - Zane Smith #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes #19 - Christian Eckes #42 - Carson Hocevar #11 - Corey Heim #23 - Grant Enfinger #88 - Matt Crafton #4 - Chase Purdy #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #15 - Tanner Gray, Toyota #35 - Jake Garcia #16 - Tyler Ankrum #52 - Stewart Friesen #9 - Colby Howard #5 - Dean Thompson #51 - Jack Wood #56 - Timmy Hill #43 - Daniel Dye #2 - Nicholas Sanchez #45 - Lawless Alan #24 - Rajah Caruth #1 - Layne Riggs #17 - John H. Nemechek #02 - Kris Wright #33 - Mason Massey #12 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Josh Reaume #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #41 - Bayley Currey #20 - Mason Maggio #13 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Bret Holmes #46 - Akinori Ogata #30 - Ryan Vargas #34 - Keith McGee

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Fr8 208 on Saturday. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

