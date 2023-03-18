Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Zane Smith grabs pole in Atlanta after rain cancelled qualifying

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 18, 2023 02:10 IST
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

After a one-week break, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Truck race this Saturday (March 18). Fr8 208 will be live on FS1 and MRN from 2:00 pm ET.

The third race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Fr8 208 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s washed-out qualifying race, Zane Smith, who finished P2 in the Las Vegas NASCAR Truck Series race, will start on the pole and will be joined by Ty Majeski on the front row.

The lineup was determined by the series rulebook’s qualifying metric, which means that Smith will start on pole because of his past performances. This marked the second career NASCAR Truck Series pole for a Front Row Motorsports driver.

He will be followed by Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, and Carson Hocevar, rounding out the top five. Corey Heim (the defending winner of the event), Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-10.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting line-up

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria&#039;s Voice Foundation 200
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #38 - Zane Smith
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  4. #19 - Christian Eckes
  5. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  6. #11 - Corey Heim
  7. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #88 - Matt Crafton
  9. #4 - Chase Purdy
  10. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray, Toyota
  12. #35 - Jake Garcia
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #9 - Colby Howard
  16. #5 - Dean Thompson
  17. #51 - Jack Wood
  18. #56 - Timmy Hill
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye
  20. #2 - Nicholas Sanchez
  21. #45 - Lawless Alan
  22. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #1 - Layne Riggs
  24. #17 - John H. Nemechek
  25. #02 - Kris Wright
  26. #33 - Mason Massey
  27. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #22 - Josh Reaume
  29. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  30. #41 - Bayley Currey
  31. #20 - Mason Maggio
  32. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  33. #32 - Bret Holmes
  34. #46 - Akinori Ogata
  35. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  36. #34 - Keith McGee

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Fr8 208 on Saturday. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...