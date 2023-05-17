NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for this weekend’s scheduled races at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, which includes the Cup Series exhibition race and Truck Series. The venue will host the second exhibition race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (May 21).

This weekend, the 0.625-mile short oval track will host the first NASCAR race since the 1996 Tyson Holly Farms 400. 16 All-Star Open drivers will take to the track to compete over 100 laps with a competition break on or around Lap 40. While 24 All-Star Race drivers will compete over 200 laps with a competition break on or around Lap 100.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 19, 2023

All-Star Race Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge): High 71°, Low 54°, Partly Cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Tyson 250: High 76°, Low 55°, PM Showers, and 50% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 21, 2023

All-Star Race: High 77°, Low 54°, Partly Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass North Wilkesboro



Fri-FS1

3:05-Truck prac

4-Cup prac

5:45-Pit crew challenge (all cars)



Sat

10:30-FS1-Truck q

1:30-FOX-Truck race 70-70-110

7:35-FS1-Cup heats 60



Sun-FS1

5:30-Open 100, comp caution L40

8-All-Star 200, comp caution L100



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the All-Star Open and All-Star Race is set to see a total of 16 and 21 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

All-Star Open entry list:

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#10 - Aric Almirola

#13 - Chandler Smith (i)

#15 - J. J. Yeley

#16 - A. J. Allmendinger

#21 - Harrison Burton

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - Noah Gragson (R)

#48 - Josh Berry (i)

#51 - Ryan Newman

#54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

#77 - Ty Dillon

#78 - B. J. McLeod

All-Star Race entry list:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#29 - Kevin Harvick

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21 at 8 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

