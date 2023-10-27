NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Martinsville Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Martinsville Speedway will host the ninth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (October 29).

The Martinsville Speedway, with a 0.526-mile track, will host the Xfinity 500 for the 75th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers, including eight playoff drivers, entered this week to race over 500 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 263 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Xfinity Series qualifying: High 81°F, Low 54°F, Mostly Sunny, SW 5-10 mph, and 15% percent chance of rain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Dead On Tools 250: High 83°F, Low 56°F, Sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Xfinity 500: High 82°F, Low 58°F, Sunny, SW 5 to 10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Xfinity 500 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Martinsville Speedway on October 29 at 2 pm ET on NBC and MRN.