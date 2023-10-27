NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Martinsville Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Martinsville Speedway will host the ninth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (October 29).

The Martinsville Speedway, with a 0.526-mile track, will host the Xfinity 500 for the 75th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers, including eight playoff drivers, entered this week to race over 500 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 263 miles.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

See below for the weather forecast for this week's races at the Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Xfinity Series qualifying: High 81°F, Low 54°F, Mostly Sunny, SW 5-10 mph, and 15% percent chance of rain

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Dead On Tools 250: High 83°F, Low 56°F, Sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Xfinity 500: High 82°F, Low 58°F, Sunny, SW 5 to 10 mph, and 5% percent chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Xfinity 500 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Ryan Newman
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Martinsville Speedway on October 29 at 2 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

