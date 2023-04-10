Create

NASCAR 2023: What does points table looks like after Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2023 14:23 IST
Eight races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the seventh different winner of the season after winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9).

In an action-packed Bristol dirt race, Bell held off the charging Tyler Reddick in the closing miles and stayed out front when NASCAR called the 14th caution on the final lap with 200 yards left in the final circuit.

Christopher Bell gets it done on the Tennessee dirt.@JoeGibbsRacing | @ItsBristolBaby twitter.com/NASCARONFOX/st… https://t.co/HlcJ6xtbm3

With Sunday’s victory, Bell locked up his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He also moved from second to top of the points table with 281 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 32nd. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupies sixth place in the points table with 234 points.

Cup grid (18 to go): Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Larson-1w, Reddick-1w, Busch-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +86, Harvick +73, Truex +50, Keselowski +34, Blaney +29, Bowman +29, Hamlin +21, Cindric +11, Buescher +1, McDowell -1, Gibbs -9, Suarez -13, Briscoe -20, LaJoie -21 https://t.co/N91YtC6gFu

Kyle Larson, the pole winner, was involved in an accident on Lap 175, which ended his race early. He finished 35th despite winning 75-lap Stage 1. Larson sits in fourth position in the points table with 242 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Food City Dirt Race

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Christopher Bell – 281
  2. Ross Chastain – 268
  3. Kevin Harvick - 255
  4. Kyle Larson - 242
  5. Tyler Reddick - 235
  6. Kyle Busch – 234
  7. Martin Truex Jr. - 232
  8. Joey Logano - 223
  9. Brad Keselowski - 216
  10. Ryan Blaney - 211
  11. Alex Bowman - 211
  12. Denny Hamlin – 203
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 194
  14. William Byron - 193
  15. Austin Cindric – 193
  16. Chris Buescher - 183
  17. Michael McDowell - 182
  18. Ty Gibbs - 174
  19. Daniel Suarez - 170
  20. Chase Briscoe - 163
  21. Corey LaJoie - 162
  22. Austin Dillon - 157
  23. Todd Gilliland - 146
  24. Bubba Wallace - 143
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 134
  26. Erik Jones - 128
  27. Ryan Preece - 108
  28. Harrison Burton - 106
  29. Aric Almirola - 101
  30. Noah Gragson - 91
  31. Justin Haley - 61
  32. Ty Dillon - 53
  33. Chase Elliott - 49
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. B.J. McLeod - 38
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  40. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  41. Conor Daly - 1
  42. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on April 16.

