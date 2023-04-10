NASCAR 2023: What does points table looks like after Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the seventh different winner of the season after winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9).
In an action-packed Bristol dirt race, Bell held off the charging Tyler Reddick in the closing miles and stayed out front when NASCAR called the 14th caution on the final lap with 200 yards left in the final circuit.
With Sunday’s victory, Bell locked up his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He also moved from second to top of the points table with 281 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.
Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 32nd. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupies sixth place in the points table with 234 points.
Kyle Larson, the pole winner, was involved in an accident on Lap 175, which ended his race early. He finished 35th despite winning 75-lap Stage 1. Larson sits in fourth position in the points table with 242 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Food City Dirt Race
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Christopher Bell – 281
- Ross Chastain – 268
- Kevin Harvick - 255
- Kyle Larson - 242
- Tyler Reddick - 235
- Kyle Busch – 234
- Martin Truex Jr. - 232
- Joey Logano - 223
- Brad Keselowski - 216
- Ryan Blaney - 211
- Alex Bowman - 211
- Denny Hamlin – 203
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 194
- William Byron - 193
- Austin Cindric – 193
- Chris Buescher - 183
- Michael McDowell - 182
- Ty Gibbs - 174
- Daniel Suarez - 170
- Chase Briscoe - 163
- Corey LaJoie - 162
- Austin Dillon - 157
- Todd Gilliland - 146
- Bubba Wallace - 143
- AJ Allmendinger - 134
- Erik Jones - 128
- Ryan Preece - 108
- Harrison Burton - 106
- Aric Almirola - 101
- Noah Gragson - 91
- Justin Haley - 61
- Ty Dillon - 53
- Chase Elliott - 49
- Cody Ware - 65
- B.J. McLeod - 38
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Conor Daly - 1
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on April 16.