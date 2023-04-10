NASCAR 2023: What does points table looks like after Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the seventh different winner of the season after winning the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 9).

In an action-packed Bristol dirt race, Bell held off the charging Tyler Reddick in the closing miles and stayed out front when NASCAR called the 14th caution on the final lap with 200 yards left in the final circuit.

With Sunday’s victory, Bell locked up his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He also moved from second to top of the points table with 281 points, with one win and five top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 32nd. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupies sixth place in the points table with 234 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid (18 to go): Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Larson-1w, Reddick-1w, Busch-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +86, Harvick +73, Truex +50, Keselowski +34, Blaney +29, Bowman +29, Hamlin +21, Cindric +11, Buescher +1, McDowell -1, Gibbs -9, Suarez -13, Briscoe -20, LaJoie -21 Cup grid (18 to go): Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Larson-1w, Reddick-1w, Busch-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +86, Harvick +73, Truex +50, Keselowski +34, Blaney +29, Bowman +29, Hamlin +21, Cindric +11, Buescher +1, McDowell -1, Gibbs -9, Suarez -13, Briscoe -20, LaJoie -21 https://t.co/N91YtC6gFu

Kyle Larson, the pole winner, was involved in an accident on Lap 175, which ended his race early. He finished 35th despite winning 75-lap Stage 1. Larson sits in fourth position in the points table with 242 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Food City Dirt Race

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Christopher Bell – 281 Ross Chastain – 268 Kevin Harvick - 255 Kyle Larson - 242 Tyler Reddick - 235 Kyle Busch – 234 Martin Truex Jr. - 232 Joey Logano - 223 Brad Keselowski - 216 Ryan Blaney - 211 Alex Bowman - 211 Denny Hamlin – 203 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 194 William Byron - 193 Austin Cindric – 193 Chris Buescher - 183 Michael McDowell - 182 Ty Gibbs - 174 Daniel Suarez - 170 Chase Briscoe - 163 Corey LaJoie - 162 Austin Dillon - 157 Todd Gilliland - 146 Bubba Wallace - 143 AJ Allmendinger - 134 Erik Jones - 128 Ryan Preece - 108 Harrison Burton - 106 Aric Almirola - 101 Noah Gragson - 91 Justin Haley - 61 Ty Dillon - 53 Chase Elliott - 49 Cody Ware - 65 B.J. McLeod - 38 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 11 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Conor Daly - 1 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Martinsville Speedway on April 16.

