NASCAR 2023: What does the points table looks like after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Seven races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2.
In an action-packed first short-track event, Larson beat his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in the closing miles and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Larson locked up his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He also moved from ninth to sixth position in the points table with 222 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy, finishing 20th. With this, he gained 27 points and stands in 12th place in the points table with 188 points.
Alex Bowman, the pole winner, fought for the lead for much of the day. He finished P7 in the first two stages and ended the race in eighth place. Bowman currently sits at the top of the points table with 263 points and three top-five finishes.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after 2023 Toyota Owners 400?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Alex Bowman - 263
- Ross Chastain - 259
- Christopher Bell – 229
- William Byron – 228
- Kevin Harvick – 227
- Kyle Larson - 222
- Joey Logano - 222
- Kyle Busch – 215
- Martin Truex Jr. - 198
- Brad Keselowski – 196
- Ryan Blaney - 188
- Denny Hamlin – 188
- Tyler Reddick - 187
- Austin Cindric - 175
- Chris Buescher – 164
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 161
- Daniel Suarez - 158
- Michael McDowell - 156
- Corey LaJoie - 155
- Ty Gibbs - 147
- Chase Briscoe - 122
- Bubba Wallace - 118
- Todd Gilliland - 117
- AJ Allmendinger - 113
- Erik Jones - 105
- Austin Dillon - 105
- Aric Almirola - 94
- Ryan Preece - 88
- Noah Gragson - 87
- Harrison Burton - 84
- Cody Ware - 65
- Ty Dillon - 37
- Justin Haley - 1
- Chase Elliott - 49
- J.J. Yeley - 30
- B.J. McLeod - 27
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Conor Daly - 1
Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April, 9.