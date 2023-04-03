NASCAR 2023: What does the points table looks like after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Seven races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the sixth different winner of the season after winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2.

In an action-packed first short-track event, Larson beat his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in the closing miles and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Larson locked up his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He also moved from ninth to sixth position in the points table with 222 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy, finishing 20th. With this, he gained 27 points and stands in 12th place in the points table with 188 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid (19 races to go): Bowman +105, Byron-2w, Larson-1w, Logano-1w, Busch-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +101, Bell +71, Harvick +69, Truex +40, Keselowski +38, Blaney +30, Hamlin +30, Cindric +17, Buescher +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -8, LaJoie -9, Gibbs -17, Briscoe -42 Cup grid (19 races to go): Bowman +105, Byron-2w, Larson-1w, Logano-1w, Busch-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +101, Bell +71, Harvick +69, Truex +40, Keselowski +38, Blaney +30, Hamlin +30, Cindric +17, Buescher +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -8, LaJoie -9, Gibbs -17, Briscoe -42 https://t.co/6pUafe5Pc6

Alex Bowman, the pole winner, fought for the lead for much of the day. He finished P7 in the first two stages and ended the race in eighth place. Bowman currently sits at the top of the points table with 263 points and three top-five finishes.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after 2023 Toyota Owners 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Alex Bowman - 263 Ross Chastain - 259 Christopher Bell – 229 William Byron – 228 Kevin Harvick – 227 Kyle Larson - 222 Joey Logano - 222 Kyle Busch – 215 Martin Truex Jr. - 198 Brad Keselowski – 196 Ryan Blaney - 188 Denny Hamlin – 188 Tyler Reddick - 187 Austin Cindric - 175 Chris Buescher – 164 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 161 Daniel Suarez - 158 Michael McDowell - 156 Corey LaJoie - 155 Ty Gibbs - 147 Chase Briscoe - 122 Bubba Wallace - 118 Todd Gilliland - 117 AJ Allmendinger - 113 Erik Jones - 105 Austin Dillon - 105 Aric Almirola - 94 Ryan Preece - 88 Noah Gragson - 87 Harrison Burton - 84 Cody Ware - 65 Ty Dillon - 37 Justin Haley - 1 Chase Elliott - 49 J.J. Yeley - 30 B.J. McLeod - 27 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 11 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Conor Daly - 1

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April, 9.

Poll : 0 votes