NASCAR 2023: What is the purse size for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

After eight action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia for another thriller, the NOCO 400.

Sunday's (April 16) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Martinsville Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 0.526-mile (0.847 km) paperclip-shaped short track.

The NOCO 400 can be watched live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on April 16 at 3:00 pm ET.

All drivers across NASCAR's top-three national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Virginia boasts a prize pool of $7,324,203 while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,403,623, and $693,842, respectively.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money is up for grabs in Virginia across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville, incl all payouts for all positions and per-race Cup payouts for competing in the race and three-year performance fund, plus contribution of race to season-ending pts fund, contingency awards, etc.: Cup: $7,324,203 Xfinity: $1,403,623 Truck: $693,842”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Martinsville, incl all payouts for all positions and per-race Cup payouts for competing in the race and three-year performance fund, plus contribution of race to season-ending pts fund, contingency awards, etc.:



Cup: $7,324,203



Xfinity: $1,403,623



Truck: $693,842 Purses for Martinsville, incl all payouts for all positions and per-race Cup payouts for competing in the race and three-year performance fund, plus contribution of race to season-ending pts fund, contingency awards, etc.:Cup: $7,324,203Xfinity: $1,403,623Truck: $693,842

NASCAR Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will begin with practice at 4:35 pm ET on April 15. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 5:20 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS2, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the NOCO 400?

Heading to Martinsville Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron occupy the top position on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of 6-1 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports. Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch also hold the same odds of 6-1.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-highest odds of 7-1, followed by Team Penske drivers – Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano at 10-1, Kyle Busch (12-1) and Ross Chastain (15-1) completes the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Brad Keselowski (18-1), Alex Bowman (18-1), Kevin Harvick (20-1), Tyler Reddick (25-1), and Josh Berry (25-1).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 16

Poll : 0 votes