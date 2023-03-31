NASCAR 2023: What is the purse size for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

After six action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Richmond, Virginia, for another thriller, the Toyota Owners 400.

Sunday (April 2)'s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Richmond Raceway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 300-mile race at the 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track.

Toyota Owners 400 can be enjoyed live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick-off on April 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

All drivers across NASCAR's top-three national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Richmond boasts a prize pool of $7,529,485, while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,721,030, and $710,218, respectively.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money is up for grabs in Richmond, Virginia, across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for this weekend ... Richmond-Cup/Xfinity, Texas-Trucks ... includes payouts for all positions, payouts to charter teams based on per-race payout and historical performance of charter, etc).: Cup: $7,529,485 Xfinity: $1,721,030 Truck: $710,218”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Richmond, Virginia will begin with practice at 10:05 am ET on Saturday (April 1). It will be followed by a qualifying race at 10:50 am ET on the same day. Both the practice and qualifying races will be telecast on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Toyota Owners 400?

Heading to the Richmond Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The two-time winner of the season has odds of 11-2 to win Sunday's race, according to CBS Sports.

His teammate Kyle Larson and 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick have the second-highest betting odds of 6-1. They are followed by Christopher Bell (15-2), Denny Hamlin (8-1), and Martin Truex Jr. (17-2), Kyle Busch (10-1), and Ryan Blaney (15-1).

Tyler Reddick, who secured his first win of the season last week, is coming off a 17-1 to claim his second back-to-back win of the 2023 season.

Catch the Cup Series in action at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2.

