NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The first playoff race of the season will kick off at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 3, in 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track with 1.366-mile-long total length. It opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns one and two, and 23 degrees of banking in turns three and four, with three degrees on the frontstretch and two on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, “The Lady in Black” will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 2, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Cook Out Southern 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 37.350 Ryan Newman - 33.400 Harrison Burton - 30.050 Ty Gibbs - 29.750 BJ McLeod - 28.450 Ryan Preece - 26.050 Ty Dillon - 22.050 Erik Jones - 19.700 Corey LaJoie - 16.800 Aric Almirola - 13.000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050 Kyle Larson - 19.200 Kevin Harvick - 14.850 Ross Chastain - 13.400 Michael McDowell - 12.100 Christopher Bell - 11.200 William Byron - 8.100 Brad Keselowski - 4.450

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

Carson Hocevar - 33.450 Chase Briscoe - 31.550 Austin Dillon - 29.950 Austin Cindric - 29.350 Todd Gilliland - 26.650 AJ Allmendinger - 23.500 Justin Haley - 20.400 Daniel Suarez - 18.600 Alex Bowman - 13.200 Ryan Blaney - 27.150 Tyler Reddick - 20.500 Denny Hamlin - 18.850 Martin Truex Jr - 14.050 Bubba Wallace - 12.550 Chase Elliott - 11.650 Joey Logano - 10.550 Kyle Busch - 5.700 Chris Buescher - 4.150

