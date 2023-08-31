NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2023 18:36 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

The Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The first playoff race of the season will kick off at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 3, in 500-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track with 1.366-mile-long total length. It opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns one and two, and 23 degrees of banking in turns three and four, with three degrees on the frontstretch and two on the backstretch.

Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, “The Lady in Black” will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 2, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.

That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Cook Out Southern 500.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.

Here’s the full qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500:

Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 37.350
  2. Ryan Newman - 33.400
  3. Harrison Burton - 30.050
  4. Ty Gibbs - 29.750
  5. BJ McLeod - 28.450
  6. Ryan Preece - 26.050
  7. Ty Dillon - 22.050
  8. Erik Jones - 19.700
  9. Corey LaJoie - 16.800
  10. Aric Almirola - 13.000
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050
  12. Kyle Larson - 19.200
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.850
  14. Ross Chastain - 13.400
  15. Michael McDowell - 12.100
  16. Christopher Bell - 11.200
  17. William Byron - 8.100
  18. Brad Keselowski - 4.450

Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score

  1. Carson Hocevar - 33.450
  2. Chase Briscoe - 31.550
  3. Austin Dillon - 29.950
  4. Austin Cindric - 29.350
  5. Todd Gilliland - 26.650
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 23.500
  7. Justin Haley - 20.400
  8. Daniel Suarez - 18.600
  9. Alex Bowman - 13.200
  10. Ryan Blaney - 27.150
  11. Tyler Reddick - 20.500
  12. Denny Hamlin - 18.850
  13. Martin Truex Jr - 14.050
  14. Bubba Wallace - 12.550
  15. Chase Elliott - 11.650
  16. Joey Logano - 10.550
  17. Kyle Busch - 5.700
  18. Chris Buescher - 4.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
