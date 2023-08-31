NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend. The first playoff race of the season will kick off at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 3, in 500-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts an egg-shaped oval track with 1.366-mile-long total length. It opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns one and two, and 23 degrees of banking in turns three and four, with three degrees on the frontstretch and two on the backstretch.
Apart from making a second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, “The Lady in Black” will also host the Xfinity Series this weekend.
The Cook Out Southern 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 2, at 12:35 pm ET on USA Network.
That will be followed by a qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting order for Cook Out Southern 500.
Qualifying order for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with JJ Yeley leading Group A and Carson Hocevar leading Group B.
Here’s the full qualifying order for Cook Out Southern 500:
Group A: Order – Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 37.350
- Ryan Newman - 33.400
- Harrison Burton - 30.050
- Ty Gibbs - 29.750
- BJ McLeod - 28.450
- Ryan Preece - 26.050
- Ty Dillon - 22.050
- Erik Jones - 19.700
- Corey LaJoie - 16.800
- Aric Almirola - 13.000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 22.050
- Kyle Larson - 19.200
- Kevin Harvick - 14.850
- Ross Chastain - 13.400
- Michael McDowell - 12.100
- Christopher Bell - 11.200
- William Byron - 8.100
- Brad Keselowski - 4.450
Group B: Order – Driver – Metric score
- Carson Hocevar - 33.450
- Chase Briscoe - 31.550
- Austin Dillon - 29.950
- Austin Cindric - 29.350
- Todd Gilliland - 26.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 23.500
- Justin Haley - 20.400
- Daniel Suarez - 18.600
- Alex Bowman - 13.200
- Ryan Blaney - 27.150
- Tyler Reddick - 20.500
- Denny Hamlin - 18.850
- Martin Truex Jr - 14.050
- Bubba Wallace - 12.550
- Chase Elliott - 11.650
- Joey Logano - 10.550
- Kyle Busch - 5.700
- Chris Buescher - 4.150
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway this weekend live on USA Network and MRN.