NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's NOCO 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 16, in a 210.4-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with 0.526-mile total track length. The shortest track on the NASCAR calendar, Martinsville Speedway, opened in 1947 and features 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.526-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.
The NOCO 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 15, at 4:35 pm ET on FS2.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Zane Smith leading Group A and Anthony Alfredo leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Zane Smith - 36.450
- Noah Gragson - 31.750
- Corey LaJoie - 27.200
- Josh Berry - 25.450
- Daniel Suarez - 23.800
- Harrison Burton - 22.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.850
- Ross Chastain - 20.250
- Chris Buescher - 19.400
- Kyle Busch - 18.550
- Justin Haley - 17.450
- Ryan Blaney - 16.550
- Austin Cindric - 15.650
- Todd Gilliland - 13.900
- Michael McDowell - 13.250
- Kevin Harvick - 10.650
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.550
- Tyler Reddick - 3.500
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Anthony Alfredo - 35.500
- Aric Almirola - 28.100
- Ty Dillon - 26.950
- Joey Logano - 24.500
- JJ Yeley - 23.100
- Ryan Preece - 22.850
- Alex Bowman - 20.350
- Erik Jones - 19.750
- Kyle Larson - 19.200
- Denny Hamlin - 18.150
- Bubba Wallace - 17.150
- Brad Keselowski - 15.900
- Ty Gibbs - 14.300
- William Byron - 13.350
- Chase Briscoe - 11.200
- Austin Dillon - 9.700
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250
- Christopher Bell - 1.450
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on FS2 and MRN.