NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2023 21:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's NOCO 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 16, in a 210.4-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with 0.526-mile total track length. The shortest track on the NASCAR calendar, Martinsville Speedway, opened in 1947 and features 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.526-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The NOCO 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 15, at 4:35 pm ET on FS2.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

Zane Smith listed in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 in the qualifying order for Martinsville. https://t.co/aClgDOX2L3

The qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Zane Smith leading Group A and Anthony Alfredo leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Zane Smith - 36.450
  2. Noah Gragson - 31.750
  3. Corey LaJoie - 27.200
  4. Josh Berry - 25.450
  5. Daniel Suarez - 23.800
  6. Harrison Burton - 22.900
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 20.850
  8. Ross Chastain - 20.250
  9. Chris Buescher - 19.400
  10. Kyle Busch - 18.550
  11. Justin Haley - 17.450
  12. Ryan Blaney - 16.550
  13. Austin Cindric - 15.650
  14. Todd Gilliland - 13.900
  15. Michael McDowell - 13.250
  16. Kevin Harvick - 10.650
  17. Martin Truex Jr - 9.550
  18. Tyler Reddick - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Anthony Alfredo - 35.500
  2. Aric Almirola - 28.100
  3. Ty Dillon - 26.950
  4. Joey Logano - 24.500
  5. JJ Yeley - 23.100
  6. Ryan Preece - 22.850
  7. Alex Bowman - 20.350
  8. Erik Jones - 19.750
  9. Kyle Larson - 19.200
  10. Denny Hamlin - 18.150
  11. Bubba Wallace - 17.150
  12. Brad Keselowski - 15.900
  13. Ty Gibbs - 14.300
  14. William Byron - 13.350
  15. Chase Briscoe - 11.200
  16. Austin Dillon - 9.700
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250
  18. Christopher Bell - 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on FS2 and MRN.

Edited by Arshit Garg
