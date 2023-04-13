NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's NOCO 400 this weekend. The ninth race of the season kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 16, in a 210.4-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with 0.526-mile total track length. The shortest track on the NASCAR calendar, Martinsville Speedway, opened in 1947 and features 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.526-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The NOCO 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 15, at 4:35 pm ET on FS2.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 5:20 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR NOCO 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Zane Smith leading Group A and Anthony Alfredo leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Zane Smith - 36.450 Noah Gragson - 31.750 Corey LaJoie - 27.200 Josh Berry - 25.450 Daniel Suarez - 23.800 Harrison Burton - 22.900 AJ Allmendinger - 20.850 Ross Chastain - 20.250 Chris Buescher - 19.400 Kyle Busch - 18.550 Justin Haley - 17.450 Ryan Blaney - 16.550 Austin Cindric - 15.650 Todd Gilliland - 13.900 Michael McDowell - 13.250 Kevin Harvick - 10.650 Martin Truex Jr - 9.550 Tyler Reddick - 3.500

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Anthony Alfredo - 35.500 Aric Almirola - 28.100 Ty Dillon - 26.950 Joey Logano - 24.500 JJ Yeley - 23.100 Ryan Preece - 22.850 Alex Bowman - 20.350 Erik Jones - 19.750 Kyle Larson - 19.200 Denny Hamlin - 18.150 Bubba Wallace - 17.150 Brad Keselowski - 15.900 Ty Gibbs - 14.300 William Byron - 13.350 Chase Briscoe - 11.200 Austin Dillon - 9.700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 9.250 Christopher Bell - 1.450

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend live on FS2 and MRN.

