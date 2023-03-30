NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota Owners 400 this weekend. The seventh race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped asphalt short track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.
The Toyota Owners 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 1, at 10:05 am ET on FS1.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:50 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with TY Dillon leading Group A and Chandler Smith leading Group B. The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 37.450
- JJ Yeley - 31.050
- Ryan Preece - 30.150
- Josh Berry - 29.400
- Bubba Wallace - 28.450
- Harrison Burton - 27.150
- Brad Keselowski - 24.600
- Erik Jones - 23.050
- Daniel Suarez - 20.050
- Joey Logano - 19.650
- Corey LaJoie - 16.150
- Ty Gibbs - 14.700
- Martin Truex Jr. - 14.350
- Kevin Harvick - 12.800
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 11.450
- Austin Cindric - 8.950
- Ross Chastain - 4.050
- Kyle Busch - 3.150
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Chandler Smith - 41.350
- Anthony Alfredo - 34.800
- Aric Almirola - 30.150
- Cody Ware - 29.450
- Justin Haley - 29.050
- Austin Dillon - 27.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 25.950
- Noah Gragson - 23.850
- Christopher Bell - 21.300
- Chase Briscoe - 19.700
- Ryan Blaney - 18.750
- Michael McDowell - 15.050
- Todd Gilliland - 14.550
- Denny Hamlin - 14.050
- Kyle Larson - 11.550
- Chris Buescher - 11.400
- Tyler Reddick - 5.550
- William Byron - 3.850
- Alex Bowman - 3.050
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.