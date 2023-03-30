Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2023 16:40 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota Owners 400 this weekend. The seventh race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped asphalt short track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

From @RichmondRaceway to @TXMotorSpeedway, we have plenty of on track action this weekend! https://t.co/GRq3UafzlC

The Toyota Owners 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 1, at 10:05 am ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:50 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

Updated Cup practice and qualifying groups with the adjustments in owner points (and if qualifying rained out, then lineup set by lowest metric score to highest — Bowman would be on pole): twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/5F98D6advz

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with TY Dillon leading Group A and Chandler Smith leading Group B. The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 37.450
  2. JJ Yeley - 31.050
  3. Ryan Preece - 30.150
  4. Josh Berry - 29.400
  5. Bubba Wallace - 28.450
  6. Harrison Burton - 27.150
  7. Brad Keselowski - 24.600
  8. Erik Jones - 23.050
  9. Daniel Suarez - 20.050
  10. Joey Logano - 19.650
  11. Corey LaJoie - 16.150
  12. Ty Gibbs - 14.700
  13. Martin Truex Jr. - 14.350
  14. Kevin Harvick - 12.800
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 11.450
  16. Austin Cindric - 8.950
  17. Ross Chastain - 4.050
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Chandler Smith - 41.350
  2. Anthony Alfredo - 34.800
  3. Aric Almirola - 30.150
  4. Cody Ware - 29.450
  5. Justin Haley - 29.050
  6. Austin Dillon - 27.450
  7. AJ Allmendinger - 25.950
  8. Noah Gragson - 23.850
  9. Christopher Bell - 21.300
  10. Chase Briscoe - 19.700
  11. Ryan Blaney - 18.750
  12. Michael McDowell - 15.050
  13. Todd Gilliland - 14.550
  14. Denny Hamlin - 14.050
  15. Kyle Larson - 11.550
  16. Chris Buescher - 11.400
  17. Tyler Reddick - 5.550
  18. William Byron - 3.850
  19. Alex Bowman - 3.050

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...