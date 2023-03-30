NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota Owners 400 this weekend. The seventh race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, the Richmond Raceway boasts a D-shaped asphalt short track with a 0.75-mile-long total track length. The track opened in 1946 and features 14 degrees of banking at turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the 0.75-mile track will also host the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races this weekend.

The Toyota Owners 400 will feature 37 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 1, at 10:05 am ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10:50 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races this weekend at Richmond Raceway on Twitter. Qualifying orders this week for Richmond (Cup and Xfinity) and Texas (trucks). If qualifying rained out (threat of rain at Richmond on Saturday morning), lineup set by the metric score. Updated Cup practice and qualifying groups with the adjustments in owner points (and if qualifying rained out, then lineup set by lowest metric score to highest — Bowman would be on pole).

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with TY Dillon leading Group A and Chandler Smith leading Group B. The qualifying order for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 37.450 JJ Yeley - 31.050 Ryan Preece - 30.150 Josh Berry - 29.400 Bubba Wallace - 28.450 Harrison Burton - 27.150 Brad Keselowski - 24.600 Erik Jones - 23.050 Daniel Suarez - 20.050 Joey Logano - 19.650 Corey LaJoie - 16.150 Ty Gibbs - 14.700 Martin Truex Jr. - 14.350 Kevin Harvick - 12.800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 11.450 Austin Cindric - 8.950 Ross Chastain - 4.050 Kyle Busch - 3.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Chandler Smith - 41.350 Anthony Alfredo - 34.800 Aric Almirola - 30.150 Cody Ware - 29.450 Justin Haley - 29.050 Austin Dillon - 27.450 AJ Allmendinger - 25.950 Noah Gragson - 23.850 Christopher Bell - 21.300 Chase Briscoe - 19.700 Ryan Blaney - 18.750 Michael McDowell - 15.050 Todd Gilliland - 14.550 Denny Hamlin - 14.050 Kyle Larson - 11.550 Chris Buescher - 11.400 Tyler Reddick - 5.550 William Byron - 3.850 Alex Bowman - 3.050

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

