NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway? 

Phoenix Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's United Rentals Work United 500 this weekend. The fourth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in a 318.864-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Avondale, Arizona, the Phoenix Raceway boasts an oval track with one-mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series races this Saturday.
United Rentals Work United 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 10, at 6:35 pm ET on FS1.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Ty Dillon - 35.250
- Zane Smith(i) - 33.950
- Cody Ware - 33.400
- Noah Gragson - 30.200
- Harrison Burton - 26.550
- Michael McDowell - 24.450
- Erik Jones - 23.700
- Tyler Reddick - 21.450
- Corey LaJoie - 19.300
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 18.150
- Justin Haley - 16.150
- Brad Keselowski - 15.200
- Austin Cindric - 12.550
- Kevin Harvick - 9.000
- Denny Hamlin - 8.650
- Bubba Wallace - 8.350
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 6.450
- William Byron - 5.200
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 34.200
- JJ Yeley - 33.750
- Chase Briscoe – 30.200
- Ryan Preece – 26.900
- Austin Dillon – 26.100
- Josh Berry – 24.450
- Joey Logano – 21.750
- Ty Gibbs – 20.750
- AJ Allmendinger – 18.700
- Aric Almirola – 17.800
- Chris Buescher – 15.800
- Ryan Blaney – 13.250
- Kyle Busch – 10.700
- Daniel Suarez – 8.950
- Ross Chastain – 8.600
- Christopher Bell – 6.600
- Kyle Larson – 6.200
- Alex Bowman – 2.650
Catch all teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.