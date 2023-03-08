NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway? 

Phoenix Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's United Rentals Work United 500 this weekend. The fourth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in a 318.864-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, the Phoenix Raceway boasts an oval track with one-mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series races this Saturday.

United Rentals Work United 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 10, at 6:35 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Ty Dillon - 35.250 Zane Smith(i) - 33.950 Cody Ware - 33.400 Noah Gragson - 30.200 Harrison Burton - 26.550 Michael McDowell - 24.450 Erik Jones - 23.700 Tyler Reddick - 21.450 Corey LaJoie - 19.300 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 18.150 Justin Haley - 16.150 Brad Keselowski - 15.200 Austin Cindric - 12.550 Kevin Harvick - 9.000 Denny Hamlin - 8.650 Bubba Wallace - 8.350 Martin Truex, Jr. - 6.450 William Byron - 5.200

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 34.200 JJ Yeley - 33.750 Chase Briscoe – 30.200 Ryan Preece – 26.900 Austin Dillon – 26.100 Josh Berry – 24.450 Joey Logano – 21.750 Ty Gibbs – 20.750 AJ Allmendinger – 18.700 Aric Almirola – 17.800 Chris Buescher – 15.800 Ryan Blaney – 13.250 Kyle Busch – 10.700 Daniel Suarez – 8.950 Ross Chastain – 8.600 Christopher Bell – 6.600 Kyle Larson – 6.200 Alex Bowman – 2.650

Catch all teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.

