Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway? 

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 08, 2023 23:55 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500

Phoenix Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's United Rentals Work United 500 this weekend. The fourth race of the season kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in a 318.864-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, the Phoenix Raceway boasts an oval track with one-mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features 8 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 11 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and 3 degrees in the backstretch.

What's the perfect date? March 12th...🎟: nas.cr/3CjixjW#UnitedRentals500 https://t.co/L9qRyx5Itc

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track will also host Xfinity Series races this Saturday.

United Rentals Work United 500 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 10, at 6:35 pm ET on FS1.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 2:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Qualifying orders for Saturday at Phoenix: https://t.co/E2PSd6Otnm

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Ty Dillon leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Ty Dillon - 35.250
  2. Zane Smith(i) - 33.950
  3. Cody Ware - 33.400
  4. Noah Gragson - 30.200
  5. Harrison Burton - 26.550
  6. Michael McDowell - 24.450
  7. Erik Jones - 23.700
  8. Tyler Reddick - 21.450
  9. Corey LaJoie - 19.300
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 18.150
  11. Justin Haley - 16.150
  12. Brad Keselowski - 15.200
  13. Austin Cindric - 12.550
  14. Kevin Harvick - 9.000
  15. Denny Hamlin - 8.650
  16. Bubba Wallace - 8.350
  17. Martin Truex, Jr. - 6.450
  18. William Byron - 5.200

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 34.200
  2. JJ Yeley - 33.750
  3. Chase Briscoe – 30.200
  4. Ryan Preece – 26.900
  5. Austin Dillon – 26.100
  6. Josh Berry – 24.450
  7. Joey Logano – 21.750
  8. Ty Gibbs – 20.750
  9. AJ Allmendinger – 18.700
  10. Aric Almirola – 17.800
  11. Chris Buescher – 15.800
  12. Ryan Blaney – 13.250
  13. Kyle Busch – 10.700
  14. Daniel Suarez – 8.950
  15. Ross Chastain – 8.600
  16. Christopher Bell – 6.600
  17. Kyle Larson – 6.200
  18. Alex Bowman – 2.650

Catch all teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway this weekend live on FOX, FS1, and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...