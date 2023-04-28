Create

NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 28, 2023 00:23 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the season will kick off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 30, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts a concrete oval track on the schedule with a one-mile total track length.

Dover Motor Speedway, opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turn and nine degrees on the front stretch, this concrete mile is called the Monster Mile.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the one-mile concrete will also host the Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series this weekend.

Wurth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 29, at 10:35 am ET on FS2.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for Dover. If rained out, starting lineup would be by the metric so for instance Busch and Bell would be front row for Cup (Group B inside row, Group A outside row). Believe the 74 and 77 would be the Xfinity DNQs. https://t.co/wQetQKWJtg

The qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Austin Dillon leading Group A and Todd Gilliland leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Austin Dillon - 35.200
  2. Brennan Poole - 32.600
  3. Michael McDowell - 30.050
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.650
  5. Bubba Wallace - 25.600
  6. Joey Logano - 23.950
  7. Ty Gibbs - 23.300
  8. JJ Yeley - 22.800
  9. Aric Almirola - 21.350
  10. Martin Truex Jr - 20.500
  11. Daniel Suarez - 16.050
  12. Josh Berry - 14.650
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.400
  14. Chase Elliott - 13.600
  15. William Byron - 12.150
  16. Chase Briscoe - 10.550
  17. Brad Keselowski - 6.850
  18. Christopher Bell - 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Todd Gilliland - 34.750
  2. Noah Gragson - 30.250
  3. Harrison Burton - 29.450
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 27.900
  5. Corey LaJoie - 25.350
  6. Justin Haley - 23.450
  7. BJ McLeod - 22.800
  8. Austin Cindric - 22.800
  9. Kyle Larson - 20.900
  10. Ty Dillon - 20.300
  11. Ross Chastain - 15.650
  12. Denny Hamlin - 14.600
  13. Erik Jones - 13.850
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350
  15. Tyler Reddick - 11.800
  16. Chris Buescher - 9.350
  17. Ryan Blaney - 5.950
  18. Kyle Busch - 3.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

Edited by Yash Singh
