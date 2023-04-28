NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the season will kick off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 30, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts a concrete oval track on the schedule with a one-mile total track length.

Dover Motor Speedway, opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turn and nine degrees on the front stretch, this concrete mile is called the Monster Mile.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the one-mile concrete will also host the Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series this weekend.

Wurth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 29, at 10:35 am ET on FS2.

This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Dover. If rained out, starting lineup would be by the metric so for instance Busch and Bell would be front row for Cup (Group B inside row, Group A outside row). Believe the 74 and 77 would be the Xfinity DNQs. Qualifying orders for Dover. If rained out, starting lineup would be by the metric so for instance Busch and Bell would be front row for Cup (Group B inside row, Group A outside row). Believe the 74 and 77 would be the Xfinity DNQs. https://t.co/wQetQKWJtg

The qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Austin Dillon leading Group A and Todd Gilliland leading Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Austin Dillon - 35.200 Brennan Poole - 32.600 Michael McDowell - 30.050 Ryan Preece - 28.650 Bubba Wallace - 25.600 Joey Logano - 23.950 Ty Gibbs - 23.300 JJ Yeley - 22.800 Aric Almirola - 21.350 Martin Truex Jr - 20.500 Daniel Suarez - 16.050 Josh Berry - 14.650 Kevin Harvick - 14.400 Chase Elliott - 13.600 William Byron - 12.150 Chase Briscoe - 10.550 Brad Keselowski - 6.850 Christopher Bell - 5.100

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Todd Gilliland - 34.750 Noah Gragson - 30.250 Harrison Burton - 29.450 AJ Allmendinger - 27.900 Corey LaJoie - 25.350 Justin Haley - 23.450 BJ McLeod - 22.800 Austin Cindric - 22.800 Kyle Larson - 20.900 Ty Dillon - 20.300 Ross Chastain - 15.650 Denny Hamlin - 14.600 Erik Jones - 13.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350 Tyler Reddick - 11.800 Chris Buescher - 9.350 Ryan Blaney - 5.950 Kyle Busch - 3.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

