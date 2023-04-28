NASCAR 2023: What is the qualifying order for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

Dover Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR Wurth 400 this weekend. The 11th race of the season will kick off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 30, in a 400-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Dover, Delaware, the Dover Motor Speedway boasts a concrete oval track on the schedule with a one-mile total track length.
Dover Motor Speedway, opened in 1969 and features 24 degrees of banking in the turn and nine degrees on the front stretch, this concrete mile is called the Monster Mile.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the one-mile concrete will also host the Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series this weekend.
Wurth 400 will feature 36 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, April 29, at 10:35 am ET on FS2.
This will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 11:20 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Wurth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B, with Austin Dillon leading Group A and Todd Gilliland leading Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Austin Dillon - 35.200
- Brennan Poole - 32.600
- Michael McDowell - 30.050
- Ryan Preece - 28.650
- Bubba Wallace - 25.600
- Joey Logano - 23.950
- Ty Gibbs - 23.300
- JJ Yeley - 22.800
- Aric Almirola - 21.350
- Martin Truex Jr - 20.500
- Daniel Suarez - 16.050
- Josh Berry - 14.650
- Kevin Harvick - 14.400
- Chase Elliott - 13.600
- William Byron - 12.150
- Chase Briscoe - 10.550
- Brad Keselowski - 6.850
- Christopher Bell - 5.100
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Todd Gilliland - 34.750
- Noah Gragson - 30.250
- Harrison Burton - 29.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 27.900
- Corey LaJoie - 25.350
- Justin Haley - 23.450
- BJ McLeod - 22.800
- Austin Cindric - 22.800
- Kyle Larson - 20.900
- Ty Dillon - 20.300
- Ross Chastain - 15.650
- Denny Hamlin - 14.600
- Erik Jones - 13.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 12.350
- Tyler Reddick - 11.800
- Chris Buescher - 9.350
- Ryan Blaney - 5.950
- Kyle Busch - 3.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.