NASCAR 2023: Where to watch 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway race - Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Homestead, Florida, this weekend for the 4EVER 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (October 22), and can be watched on NBC and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which begins at 9:50 am ET on Saturday (October 21) and can be viewed live on NBC Sports and MRN.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers battle it out for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track in the 400-mile race. The track features 18-20 degrees variable banking, and three degrees on the front and back stretch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s 4EVER 400 and will look to get his fourth win of the season. The Homestead track hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

NASCAR has had 15 different winners and four drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with six wins, in the first 33 races of the season:

William Byron leads the way with six wins, followed by Kyle Larson with four wins, and Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher with three wins apiece. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick have two wins.

Expand Tweet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, and AJ Allmendinger have won once apiece.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Here's the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s 4EVER 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Sunday, October 22, 2023

2:30 pm ET: 4EVER 400

The 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air on NBC and MRN at 2:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 34th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

Hence, all the action in Homestead, Florida, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports and MRN.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Homestead, Florida.

Watch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this coming weekend.