NASCAR 2023: Where to watch All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend for the second exhibition race of the season, which will be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The green flag for All-Star Open and All-Star Race will start at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively on Sunday (May 21). The events will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge) for the race will begin at 5:45 pm ET on Friday (May 19) and can be viewed live on FS1 and MRN.

16 drivers of the All-Star Open will compete against one another for 100 laps and 24 drivers of the All-Star Race will compete for 200 laps on the 0.625-mile short oval track.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s All-Star Race and will race as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

NASCAR has seen nine different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin - in the first 13 races so far this season, with Byron won three times and Larson, and Busch won two times.

Where to watch NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Sunday, May 21, 2023

5:30 pm ET: All-Star Open

8:00 pm ET: All-Star Star

The 2023 All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:30 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET, respectively. Live streaming for the second exhibition race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the All-Star Race. As a result, all the action in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina including the Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge), two 60 lap Heats, and All-Star Open will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN. The All-Star Race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

