NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the tri-oval Phoenix Raceway to quad-oval intermediate speedway at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for Ambetter Health 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.54-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since hosting last year’s playoff race. Fresh off the weekend in Arizona, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Georgia in the eventful 400-mile race.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 260 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the fifth race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the fifth race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Ambetter Health 400 (previously known as Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500). He will aim to make it a third-straight win of the season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 qualifying race at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Saturday, March 19, 2023

11:35 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 qualifying race

The qualifying will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of Ambetter Health 400?

NASCAR drivers are awarded points based on their performances in all three stages of the race. These points set the 16-driver playoff grid at the end of the regular race.

With five drivers (Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Justin Haley) receiving points deductions for violating NASCAR rules, the points table has undergone a huge shuffle.

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick gained the top spot in the standings with 151 points and two top-five finishes. Ross Chastain stands second with 148 points in the championship standings, having finished P24 last week.

Chastain is followed by Christopher Bell with 137 points, Ryan Blaney with 124 points, and Kyle Busch with 122 points to complete the top five.

