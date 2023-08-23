NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the road course of Watkins Glen International to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.5-mile superspeedway will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Watkins Glen, where William Byron clinched series-leading fifth win of the season at the 2.45-mile road course. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Saturday (August 26) and compete for 160 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Saturday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Friday (August 25) to determine the starting lineup for the 26th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Austin Dillon, the driver of the #3 Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing, won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 25, 2023

5:05 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying race

The qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA and NBC Sports.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

After finishing P6 last week at Watkins Glen International, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 861 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin currently sits in second place with 822 points.

William Byron (785 points), Christopher Bell (752 points), and Kyle Larson (721 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.