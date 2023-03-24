NASCAR 2023: Where to watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the quad-oval intermediate speedway Atlanta Motor Speedway to the first road course event of the season at Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 3.426-mile-long road course will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting last year’s playoff race. Fresh off the weekend in Georgia, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Texas in the eventful 231-mile race.

A total of 39 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (March 26) to compete over 68 laps and 231 miles of exciting action on the road course. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the sixth race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the sixth race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Ross Chastain, the driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He will aim to make it his first win of the season this week.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying race at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Friday, March 24, 2023

2:05 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix practice race

Saturday, March 25, 2023

11:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

NASCAR drivers are awarded points based on their performances in all three stages of the Cup Series race. These points set the 16-driver playoff grid at the end of the regular race.

After winning last weekend’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joey Logano gained the top spot in the points table with 177 points. Christopher Bell stands second with 176 points in the championship standings. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished P3 last week.

Bell is followed by Ross Chastain with 172 points, Ryan Blaney with 161 points, and Brad Keselowski with 160 points to complete the top five.

Poll : 0 votes