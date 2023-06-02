NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Madison, Illinois, this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300, which will be held at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (June 4) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 10:45 pm ET on Saturday (June 3) and can be viewed live on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for over 240 laps on the 1.25-mile-long track, resulting in a 300-mile race. The track consists of 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

World Wide Technology Raceway is THE PLACE TO BE THIS WEEKEND!

NASCAR has seen ten different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (two wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney - in the first 14 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Sunday, June 4, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300

The 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 15th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300. As a result, all the action in Madison, Illinois, including the practice will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN, while qualifying can be watched on FS1 and MRN.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Madison, Illinois.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend.

