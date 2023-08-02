NASCAR 2023: Where to watch FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400, which will be held at the Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (August 6) and can be watched on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday (August 5) and can be viewed live on USA and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 37 drivers competing for over 200 laps at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track, in a 400-mile race. The track features 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has seen 13 different and four drivers with more than two wins- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (four wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (two wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher - in the first 22 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway:

Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:30 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400

The 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway will air on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN at 2:30 pm ET. Live-streaming for the 23rd point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Brooklyn, Michigan, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Fans can also watch by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.