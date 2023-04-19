NASCAR 2023: Where to watch GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from its shortest track, the Martinsville Speedway, to the longest track on schedule, the Talladega Superspeedway, for the GEICO 500. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.66-mile Superspeedway hosts Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

After an eventful weekend in Virginia, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Alabama track in the GEICO 500.

A total of 38 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (April 23) and compete for over 188 laps, giving us 500 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for the tenth race of the season.

The Cup Series car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for the GEICO 500 will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Ross Chastain, the driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, won last year’s GEICO 500. He will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his first win of the season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR GEICO 500 qualifying race at Talladega Superspeedway?

Saturday, April 22, 2023

10:30 pm ET: GEICO 500 qualifying race

The qualifying race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the GEICO 500?

There is a lot of reshuffling in the points standings after every weekend and this game of musical chairs will continue till the end of the regular season.

Despite finishing 16th last week at Martinsville Speedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with 302 points; he has one win and five top-five finishes. Ross Chastain is second with 297 points, with the #1 Chevrolet driver finishing P13 last week.

Kevin Harvick with 287 points, Kyle Larson with 285 points, and Martin Truex Jr. with 266 points complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

