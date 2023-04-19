NASCAR 2023: Where to watch GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend for the GEICO 500, which will be held at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 23) and the event will be telecast live on FOX and MRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 10:30 pm ET on Saturday (April 22) and can be viewed live on FS1 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 38 drivers compete for over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile Superspeedway, resulting in a 500-mile race. It will feature 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch, and drivers will have to work together in the draft to succeed.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won last year’s GEICO 500 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has seen seven different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell - in the first nine races so far this season, with Byron and Larson the only multiple race winners.

Where to watch NASCAR GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Sunday, April 23, 2023

3:00 pm ET: GEICO 500

The 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the tenth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the GEICO 500. As a result, all the action in Lincoln, Alabama, including the qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN while the main event will be live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Alabama.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the sport's longest track this weekend.

