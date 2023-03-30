NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the Circuit of the Americas road course to the Richmond Raceway short track this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.75-mile, D-shaped, asphalt short track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

Fresh off the weekend in Texas, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Richmond in the eventful 300-mile race.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (April 2) to compete over 400 laps and 300 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the seventh race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the seventh race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Toyota Owners 400. He will aim to make it his first win of the season this week.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 qualifying race at Richmond Raceway?

Saturday, April 2, 2023

10:05 am ET: Toyota Owners 400 practice race

10:50 am ET: Toyota Owners 400 qualifying race

Practice and qualifying can be enjoyed on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of the Toyota Owners 400?

NASCAR drivers are awarded points based on their finishes in all three stages of the race. The points set the 16-driver playoff grid at the end of the regular race.

The National Motorsports Appeal Panel agreed to reverse the points deduction handed to three Hendrick Motorsports drivers (Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and William Byron. The driver’s points table has undergone a huge shuffle due to this.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: The National Motorsports Appeals Panel rules to amend the L2 penalty issued to the Nos. 5, 9, 24, and 48 of Hendrick Motorsports.



There is no loss of Championship and Playoff Team Owner and Driver points. NEWS: The National Motorsports Appeals Panel rules to amend the L2 penalty issued to the Nos. 5, 9, 24, and 48 of Hendrick Motorsports.There is no loss of Championship and Playoff Team Owner and Driver points. https://t.co/aQkmbKZ2AJ

Alex Bowman moved from P16 to the top spot in the standings with 226 points and three top-five finishes. Ross Chastain stands second with 211 points in the championship standings, having finished P4 last week.

Chastain is followed by William Byron with 197 points, Kyle Busch with 192 points, and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano with 186 points to complete the top five.

Poll : 0 votes