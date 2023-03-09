NASCAR 2023: Where to watch United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the asphalt intermediate Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the tri-oval Phoenix Raceway this weekend for United Rentals Work United 500.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the one-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the third time since hosting last year’s playoff race. Fresh off the weekend in Nevada, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Arizona at the eventful United Rentals Work United 500.

NASCAR @NASCAR Don't get left in the dust. Don't get left in the dust. https://t.co/p7sqbrM3pO

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 312 laps and 318.864 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main race to determine the starting lineup for the fourth race of the season.

The Cup Series cars with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole and the rest of the grid for the fourth race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

NASCAR @NASCAR



@ChaseBriscoe_14 | @StewartHaasRcng The 200th winner in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. The 200th winner in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.@ChaseBriscoe_14 | @StewartHaasRcng https://t.co/7naINtvPvc

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the #14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, won last year’s United Rentals Work United 500 (previously known as Ruoff Mortgage 500). He will aim to make it back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 qualifying race at Phoenix Raceway?

Friday, March 10, 2023

6:35 pm ET: United Rentals Work United 500 practice race

Saturday, March 11, 2023

2:05 pm ET: United Rentals Work United 500 qualifying race

Both practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table ahead of United Rentals Work United 500?

Just like in every weekend’s race, NASCAR drivers are awarded points based on their performances in all three stages of the race. These points set the 16-driver playoff grid at the end of the regular race.

After concluding last weekend’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain, who posted a P12 finish, gained the top spot in the points table with 129 points. Alex Bowman stands second with 126 points in the championship standings. He finished P3 last week.

Bowman is followed by veteran Kevin Harvick with 108 points, Daniel Suarez with 104 points, and Martin Truex Jr. with 102 points to complete the top five.

Poll : 0 votes