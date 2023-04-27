NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from its longest track, the Talladega Superspeedway, to the concrete oval Dover Motor Speedway, for the Wurth 400. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the one-mile concrete oval hosts Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

After an eventful weekend in Alabama, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Dover track in Wurth 400.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (April 30) and compete for 400 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for the 11th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Wurth 400 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying speed.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Wurth 400 (previously known as DuraMAX Drydene 400). He will be looking to mount a successful title defense and grab his first win of the 2023 season.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 qualifying race at Dover Motor Speedway?

Saturday, April 29, 2023

10:35 am ET: Wurth 400 practice race

11:20 am ET: Wurth 400 qualifying race

The practice will be live on FS2 and PRN, while qualifying will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Wurth 400?

There is a lot of reshuffling in the points table after every weekend’s race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the end of the regular season.

After finishing P8 last week at Talladega Superspeedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with 331 points; he has one win and five top-five finishes. Ross Chastain is second with 319 points, with the #1 Chevrolet driver finishing P23 last week.

Kevin Harvick (311 points), Kyle Larson (295 points), and Kyle Busch (290 points) round off the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

