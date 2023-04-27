NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Dover, Delaware, this weekend for the Wurth 400, which will be held at Dover Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 30) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN.

The qualifying session for the race will begin at 11:20 am ET on Saturday (April 29) and can be viewed live on FS1 and PRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for over 400 laps on the one-mile-long concrete speedway, resulting in a 400-mile race. It will feature 24 degrees of banking at the turn and nine degrees on the front stretch.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Wurth 400 (previously known as DuraMAX Drydene 400) and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has seen seven different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell - in the first 10 races so far this season, with Byron, Larson, and Busch the only multiple race winners.

Where to watch NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:00 pm ET: Wurth 400

The 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will air on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the 11th point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the Wurth 400. As a result, all the action in Dover, Delaware, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1, FS2, and PRN, while the main event will be live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Dover.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Monster Mile this weekend.

