NASCAR 2023: Where to watch YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is moving from the intermediate Texas Motor Speedway to Talladega Superspeedway, one of the longest tracks on the schedule for the YellaWood 500. This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.66-miles superspeedway will host the Next Gen cars for the fourth time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Texas, where William Byron clinched his sixth win of the season and advanced into the Round of 8. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the YellaWood 500 in Alabama.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars are ready to start the race on Sunday, October 1, and compete for 188 laps, giving us 500 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday, September 30, to determine the starting lineup for the fifth playoff race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for the YellaWood 500 will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s YellaWood 500.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR YellaWood 500 qualifying race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, September 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET: YellaWood 500 qualifying race

The practice and qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the YellaWood 500?

After winning the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 3083 points, six wins, and 11 top-five finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is placed second with 3074 points.

Chris Buescher (3059 points), Christiopher Bell (3057 points), and Martin Truex Jr. (3056 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.