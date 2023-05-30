NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the ninth different winner of the season after winning rain-delayed Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In the action-packed Xfinity race, Allgaier stretched his fuel mileage from a Lap 135 restart to the finish to win his first race of the season and the first for JR Motorsports this season.
With a victory, Justin Allgaier gained 56 points and secured his spot for the playoffs. He currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 427 points, with three wins and seven top-five finishes.
John Hunter Nemechek gained 53 points after finishing P2 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Nemechek has a 10-point lead over Austin Hill, who currently has 477 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.
Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event, finished P15 and gained 25 points. He dropped from fourth to fifth place in the points table with 392 points and five top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 477
- Austin Hill - 467
- Justin Allgaier – 427
- Cole Custer – 403
- Josh Berry - 392
- Chandler Smith - 374
- Sheldon Creed – 351
- Sammy Smith - 350
- Riley Herbst - 337
- Daniel Hemric - 329
- Sam Mayer – 315
- Jeb Burton - 303
- Brandon Jones - 295
- Parker Kligerman - 275
- Ryan Sieg - 257
- Parker Retzlaff - 243
- Brett Moffitt - 242
- Kaz Grala - 216
- Jeremy Clements - 197
- Anthony Alfredo - 172
- Kyle Sieg - 171
- Joe Graf Jr. - 162
- Ryan Ellis - 147
- Brennan Poole - 133
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 117
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Josh Williams - 173
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Kyle Weatherman - 103
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Alex Labbe - 87
- Patrick Emerling - 79
- Joey Gase - 78
- Blaine Perkins - 66
- Connor Mosack - 65
- Stefan Parsons - 64
- Garrett Smithley - 45
- CJ McLaughlin - 34
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
- Myatt Snider - 33
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Josh Bilicki - 26
- Miguel Paludo - 24
- Parker Chase - 22
- David Starr - 17
- Sage Karam - 14
- Jade Buford - 13
- Brad Perez - 8
- Jesse Iwuji - 7
- Natalie Decker - 3
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.