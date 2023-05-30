Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2023 18:54 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

Twelve races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the ninth different winner of the season after winning rain-delayed Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Allgaier stretched his fuel mileage from a Lap 135 restart to the finish to win his first race of the season and the first for JR Motorsports this season.

Justin Allgaier saves enough fuel to pick up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the year! JR Motorsports is back in Victory Lane! https://t.co/km5U8oNrYm

With a victory, Justin Allgaier gained 56 points and secured his spot for the playoffs. He currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 427 points, with three wins and seven top-five finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek gained 53 points after finishing P2 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Nemechek has a 10-point lead over Austin Hill, who currently has 477 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Victory Lane celebration for Justin Allgaier https://t.co/JmF5x1hHMI

Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event, finished P15 and gained 25 points. He dropped from fourth to fifth place in the points table with 392 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 477
  2. Austin Hill - 467
  3. Justin Allgaier – 427
  4. Cole Custer – 403
  5. Josh Berry - 392
  6. Chandler Smith - 374
  7. Sheldon Creed – 351
  8. Sammy Smith - 350
  9. Riley Herbst - 337
  10. Daniel Hemric - 329
  11. Sam Mayer – 315
  12. Jeb Burton - 303
  13. Brandon Jones - 295
  14. Parker Kligerman - 275
  15. Ryan Sieg - 257
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 243
  17. Brett Moffitt - 242
  18. Kaz Grala - 216
  19. Jeremy Clements - 197
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 172
  21. Kyle Sieg - 171
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 162
  23. Ryan Ellis - 147
  24. Brennan Poole - 133
  25. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 117
  26. Ryan Truex - 197
  27. Josh Williams - 173
  28. Gray Gaulding - 104
  29. Kyle Weatherman - 103
  30. Derek Kraus - 88
  31. Alex Labbe - 87
  32. Patrick Emerling - 79
  33. Joey Gase - 78
  34. Blaine Perkins - 66
  35. Connor Mosack - 65
  36. Stefan Parsons - 64
  37. Garrett Smithley - 45
  38. CJ McLaughlin - 34
  39. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
  40. Myatt Snider - 33
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  42. Josh Bilicki - 26
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 22
  45. David Starr - 17
  46. Sage Karam - 14
  47. Jade Buford - 13
  48. Brad Perez - 8
  49. Jesse Iwuji - 7
  50. Natalie Decker - 3

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.

