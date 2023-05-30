NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Twelve races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier became the ninth different winner of the season after winning rain-delayed Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Allgaier stretched his fuel mileage from a Lap 135 restart to the finish to win his first race of the season and the first for JR Motorsports this season.

With a victory, Justin Allgaier gained 56 points and secured his spot for the playoffs. He currently sits at third place in the driver standings with 427 points, with three wins and seven top-five finishes.

John Hunter Nemechek gained 53 points after finishing P2 and stayed on top of the Xfinity Series points table. Nemechek has a 10-point lead over Austin Hill, who currently has 477 points with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Josh Berry, the defending champion of the event, finished P15 and gained 25 points. He dropped from fourth to fifth place in the points table with 392 points and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 477 Austin Hill - 467 Justin Allgaier – 427 Cole Custer – 403 Josh Berry - 392 Chandler Smith - 374 Sheldon Creed – 351 Sammy Smith - 350 Riley Herbst - 337 Daniel Hemric - 329 Sam Mayer – 315 Jeb Burton - 303 Brandon Jones - 295 Parker Kligerman - 275 Ryan Sieg - 257 Parker Retzlaff - 243 Brett Moffitt - 242 Kaz Grala - 216 Jeremy Clements - 197 Anthony Alfredo - 172 Kyle Sieg - 171 Joe Graf Jr. - 162 Ryan Ellis - 147 Brennan Poole - 133 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 117 Ryan Truex - 197 Josh Williams - 173 Gray Gaulding - 104 Kyle Weatherman - 103 Derek Kraus - 88 Alex Labbe - 87 Patrick Emerling - 79 Joey Gase - 78 Blaine Perkins - 66 Connor Mosack - 65 Stefan Parsons - 64 Garrett Smithley - 45 CJ McLaughlin - 34 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Josh Bilicki - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 22 David Starr - 17 Sage Karam - 14 Jade Buford - 13 Brad Perez - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 Natalie Decker - 3

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.

