NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, ended at 11:25 pm after it was stopped twice because of bad weather on Monday. The race took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 26 minutes, and 54 seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his first Xfinity Series win of the 2023 season after saving fuel throughout a 66-lap green-flag run to the finish. He emerged victorious when he stretched his fuel mileage from a Lap 135 restart to the end of the race to hold off John Hunter Nemechek.

Starting from the pole, Allgaier had a memorable outing as he led a race-high 83 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 7.829-second margin to earn his 20th career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Parker Retzalff, Jeb Burton, Carson Hocevar, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 saw eight lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #00 - Cole Custer #21 - Austin Hill #19 - Ty Gibbs #31 - Parker Retzalff #27 - Jeb Burton #77 - Carson Hocevar #9 - Brandon Jones #18 - Sammy Smith #28 - Kyle Sieg #10 - Justin Haley #16 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Josh Berry #26 - Kaz Grala #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #92 - Josh Williams #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Kyle Weatherman #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #11 - Daniel Hemric #24 - Connor Mosack #39 - Ryan Sieg #44 - Rajah Caruth #07 - Stefan Parsons #43 - Ryan Ellis #2 - Sheldon Creed #25 - Brett Moffitt #6 - Brennan Poole #35 - Patrick Emerling #78 - Anthony Alfredo #4 - Garrett Smitley #08 - Natalie Decker #1 - Sam Mayer #74 - Dawson Cram #02 - Blaine Perkins #48 - Parker Kligerman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Portland International Raceway for the 13th race of the season, on Saturday, June 3.

