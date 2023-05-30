Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2023 13:23 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, ended at 11:25 pm after it was stopped twice because of bad weather on Monday. The race took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted for two hours, 26 minutes, and 54 seconds.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, Justin Allgaier secured his first Xfinity Series win of the 2023 season after saving fuel throughout a 66-lap green-flag run to the finish. He emerged victorious when he stretched his fuel mileage from a Lap 135 restart to the end of the race to hold off John Hunter Nemechek.

Justin Allgaier saves enough fuel to pick up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the year! JR Motorsports is back in Victory Lane! https://t.co/km5U8oNrYm

Starting from the pole, Allgaier had a memorable outing as he led a race-high 83 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 7.829-second margin to earn his 20th career Xfinity win.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek finished runner-up, followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Parker Retzalff, Jeb Burton, Carson Hocevar, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

Xfinity race results from Charlotte: https://t.co/uz4Dyt9eqd

The Alsco Uniforms 300 saw eight lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #00 - Cole Custer
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #31 - Parker Retzalff
  7. #27 - Jeb Burton
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #9 - Brandon Jones
  10. #18 - Sammy Smith
  11. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  12. #10 - Justin Haley
  13. #16 - Chandler Smith
  14. #98 - Riley Herbst
  15. #8 - Josh Berry
  16. #26 - Kaz Grala
  17. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  18. #92 - Josh Williams
  19. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  20. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  21. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  22. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  23. #24 - Connor Mosack
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  29. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  30. #6 - Brennan Poole
  31. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  32. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #4 - Garrett Smitley
  34. #08 - Natalie Decker
  35. #1 - Sam Mayer
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  38. #48 - Parker Kligerman

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Portland International Raceway for the 13th race of the season, on Saturday, June 3.

Edited by Yash Soni
