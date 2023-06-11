NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and RSS Racing driver Aric Almirola became the 11th different winner of the season after winning DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Almirola held off a challenge of Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

After finishing P16 at Sonoma Raceway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 25 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a four-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 547 points, two wins, seven top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (12 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +91, Creed +80, Mayer +41, Herbst +27, Hemric +18, Kligerman -18, Jones -27 Xfinity points grid (12 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +91, Creed +80, Mayer +41, Herbst +27, Hemric +18, Kligerman -18, Jones -27 https://t.co/6f4KmOfiNX

Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P7 in the race. He gained 44 points and stands in third place in the points table with 522 points, with one win and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 547 Austin Hill- 543 Justin Allgaier - 522 Cole Custer – 488 Josh Berry - 435 Chandler Smith – 425 Sheldon Creed - 424 Sammy Smith - 386 Sam Mayer - 385 Riley Herbst - 371 Daniel Hemric - 362 Parker Kligerman - 344 Brandon Jones – 335 Jeb Burton - 327 Brett Moffitt - 292 Ryan Sieg - 285 Parker Retzlaff - 264 Kaz Grala - 244 Jeremy Clements - 232 Anthony Alfredo - 189 Joe Graf Jr. - 182 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 136 Ryan Truex - 197 Josh Williams - 196 Kyle Sieg - 174 Ryan Ellis - 147 Brennan Poole - 134 Alex Labbe - 125 Kyle Weatherman - 118 Gray Gaulding - 104 Connor Mosack - 99 Patrick Emerling - 96 Blaine Perkins - 95 Derek Kraus - 88 Joey Gase - 78 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 65 Garrett Smithley - 58 Josh Bilicki - 44 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43 CJ McLaughlin - 34 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 24 Dylan Lupton - 21 David Starr - 17 Sage Karam - 17 Brad Perez - 16 Jade Buford-13 Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24.

