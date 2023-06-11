NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and RSS Racing driver Aric Almirola became the 11th different winner of the season after winning DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.
In the action-packed Xfinity race, Almirola held off a challenge of Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.
After finishing P16 at Sonoma Raceway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 25 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a four-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 547 points, two wins, seven top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes.
Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P7 in the race. He gained 44 points and stands in third place in the points table with 522 points, with one win and eight top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 547
- Austin Hill- 543
- Justin Allgaier - 522
- Cole Custer – 488
- Josh Berry - 435
- Chandler Smith – 425
- Sheldon Creed - 424
- Sammy Smith - 386
- Sam Mayer - 385
- Riley Herbst - 371
- Daniel Hemric - 362
- Parker Kligerman - 344
- Brandon Jones – 335
- Jeb Burton - 327
- Brett Moffitt - 292
- Ryan Sieg - 285
- Parker Retzlaff - 264
- Kaz Grala - 244
- Jeremy Clements - 232
- Anthony Alfredo - 189
- Joe Graf Jr. - 182
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 136
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Josh Williams - 196
- Kyle Sieg - 174
- Ryan Ellis - 147
- Brennan Poole - 134
- Alex Labbe - 125
- Kyle Weatherman - 118
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Connor Mosack - 99
- Patrick Emerling - 96
- Blaine Perkins - 95
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Joey Gase - 78
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 65
- Garrett Smithley - 58
- Josh Bilicki - 44
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43
- CJ McLaughlin - 34
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Miguel Paludo - 24
- Parker Chase - 24
- Dylan Lupton - 21
- David Starr - 17
- Sage Karam - 17
- Brad Perez - 16
- Jade Buford-13
- Jesse Iwuji - 7
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24.