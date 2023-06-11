Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250

Fourteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and RSS Racing driver Aric Almirola became the 11th different winner of the season after winning DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

In the action-packed Xfinity race, Almirola held off a challenge of Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Let’s go!!!! On a road course! 💪@RaceSonoma https://t.co/naSd9V6ZvP

After finishing P16 at Sonoma Raceway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded 25 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a four-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 547 points, two wins, seven top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes.

Xfinity points grid (12 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +91, Creed +80, Mayer +41, Herbst +27, Hemric +18, Kligerman -18, Jones -27 https://t.co/6f4KmOfiNX

Justin Allgaier, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P7 in the race. He gained 44 points and stands in third place in the points table with 522 points, with one win and eight top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 547
  2. Austin Hill- 543
  3. Justin Allgaier - 522
  4. Cole Custer – 488
  5. Josh Berry - 435
  6. Chandler Smith – 425
  7. Sheldon Creed - 424
  8. Sammy Smith - 386
  9. Sam Mayer - 385
  10. Riley Herbst - 371
  11. Daniel Hemric - 362
  12. Parker Kligerman - 344
  13. Brandon Jones – 335
  14. Jeb Burton - 327
  15. Brett Moffitt - 292
  16. Ryan Sieg - 285
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 264
  18. Kaz Grala - 244
  19. Jeremy Clements - 232
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 189
  21. Joe Graf Jr. - 182
  22. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 136
  23. Ryan Truex - 197
  24. Josh Williams - 196
  25. Kyle Sieg - 174
  26. Ryan Ellis - 147
  27. Brennan Poole - 134
  28. Alex Labbe - 125
  29. Kyle Weatherman - 118
  30. Gray Gaulding - 104
  31. Connor Mosack - 99
  32. Patrick Emerling - 96
  33. Blaine Perkins - 95
  34. Derek Kraus - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 78
  36. Myatt Snider - 67
  37. Stefan Parsons - 65
  38. Garrett Smithley - 58
  39. Josh Bilicki - 44
  40. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 43
  41. CJ McLaughlin - 34
  42. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 24
  45. Dylan Lupton - 21
  46. David Starr - 17
  47. Sage Karam - 17
  48. Brad Perez - 16
  49. Jade Buford-13
  50. Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24.

