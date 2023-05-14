Create

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 14, 2023 11:41 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200

Eleven races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver Kyle Larson became the eighth different winner of the season after winning Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway.

In the fierce battle on the final lap, Larson bounced off the wall at the final turn and hit John Hunter Nemechek and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

That was fun! Let’s do it again tomorrow. Thanks for the ride @KauligRacing https://t.co/u7DUsMhnj5

John Hunter Nemechek, had to settle for P5 finish after the last-lap crash but he has a one-point lead over Austin Hill in the points table. He was awarded with 51 points and currently sits at top of the points table with 424 points, two wins and six top-five finishes.

Xfinity points grid (15 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Allgaier +97, Berry +93, Custer +91, Creed +56, Herbst +39, Mayer +35, Hemric +33, Kligerman -33, Jones -53 https://t.co/jHiGpZ4rJJ

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, finished P2 and gained 43 points, jumping from fifth to third place in the points table with 371 points and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Shriners Children’s 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 424
  2. Austin Hill - 423
  3. Justin Allgaier - 371
  4. Josh Berry - 367
  5. Cole Custer - 365
  6. Chandler Smith - 340
  7. Sheldon Creed - 330
  8. Sammy Smith - 323
  9. Riley Herbst - 313
  10. Sam Mayer - 309
  11. Daniel Hemric - 307
  12. Parker Kligerman - 274
  13. Jeb Burton - 273
  14. Brandon Jones - 264
  15. Ryan Sieg - 244
  16. Brett Moffitt - 234
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 212
  18. Ryan Truex - 197
  19. Kaz Grala - 195
  20. Jeremy Clements - 179
  21. Anthony Alfredo - 167
  22. Josh Williams - 154
  23. Kyle Sieg - 145
  24. Joe Graf Jr. - 142
  25. Ryan Ellis - 137
  26. Brennan Poole - 126
  27. Gray Gaulding - 104
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 101
  29. Derek Kraus - 88
  30. Alex Labbe - 87
  31. Kyle Weatherman - 86
  32. Joey Gase - 78
  33. Patrick Emerling - 73
  34. Blaine Perkins - 65
  35. Stefan Parsons - 53
  36. Connor Mosack - 51
  37. Garrett Smithley - 41
  38. Cj Mclaughlin - 34
  39. Leland Honeyman - 34
  40. Myatt Snider - 33
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  42. Josh Bilicki - 26
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 22
  45. David Starr - 17
  46. Sage Karam - 14
  47. Jade Buford - 13
  48. Brad Perez - 8
  49. Jesse Iwuji - 7
  50. Dexter Stacey - 2

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...