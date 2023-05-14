NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

Eleven races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver Kyle Larson became the eighth different winner of the season after winning Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway.

In the fierce battle on the final lap, Larson bounced off the wall at the final turn and hit John Hunter Nemechek and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

John Hunter Nemechek, had to settle for P5 finish after the last-lap crash but he has a one-point lead over Austin Hill in the points table. He was awarded with 51 points and currently sits at top of the points table with 424 points, two wins and six top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (15 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Allgaier +97, Berry +93, Custer +91, Creed +56, Herbst +39, Mayer +35, Hemric +33, Kligerman -33, Jones -53 Xfinity points grid (15 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Allgaier +97, Berry +93, Custer +91, Creed +56, Herbst +39, Mayer +35, Hemric +33, Kligerman -33, Jones -53 https://t.co/jHiGpZ4rJJ

Justin Allgaier, the defending champion of the event, finished P2 and gained 43 points, jumping from fifth to third place in the points table with 371 points and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Shriners Children’s 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 424 Austin Hill - 423 Justin Allgaier - 371 Josh Berry - 367 Cole Custer - 365 Chandler Smith - 340 Sheldon Creed - 330 Sammy Smith - 323 Riley Herbst - 313 Sam Mayer - 309 Daniel Hemric - 307 Parker Kligerman - 274 Jeb Burton - 273 Brandon Jones - 264 Ryan Sieg - 244 Brett Moffitt - 234 Parker Retzlaff - 212 Ryan Truex - 197 Kaz Grala - 195 Jeremy Clements - 179 Anthony Alfredo - 167 Josh Williams - 154 Kyle Sieg - 145 Joe Graf Jr. - 142 Ryan Ellis - 137 Brennan Poole - 126 Gray Gaulding - 104 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 101 Derek Kraus - 88 Alex Labbe - 87 Kyle Weatherman - 86 Joey Gase - 78 Patrick Emerling - 73 Blaine Perkins - 65 Stefan Parsons - 53 Connor Mosack - 51 Garrett Smithley - 41 Cj Mclaughlin - 34 Leland Honeyman - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Josh Bilicki - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 22 David Starr - 17 Sage Karam - 14 Jade Buford - 13 Brad Perez - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 Dexter Stacey - 2

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27.

Poll : 0 votes