NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 25, 2023 13:08 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger became the third multi-race winner of the season after winning Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday.

In the dramatic Xfinity race, Allmendinger stayed out front in the double overtime and held off a challenge of Riley Herbst in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

BIG CRASH AT THE FINISH. Retweet to congratulate AJ Allmendinger on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Nashville! https://t.co/uMEOF6aU9d

After finishing P6 at Nashville Superspeedway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded with 38 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a nine-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 585 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Xfinity points grid (11 to go): Hiil-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +99, Creed +73, Mayer +58, Herbst +45, Hemric +28, Kligerman -28, Jones -51 https://t.co/7vcTqaomuk

Cole Custer, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained 46 points and stands in fourth place in the points table with 534 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Tennessee Lottery 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek - 585
  2. Austin Hill - 576
  3. Justin Allgaier - 544
  4. Cole Custer - 534
  5. Josh Berry - 470
  6. Chandler Smith - 465
  7. Sheldon Creed - 444
  8. Sam Mayer - 429
  9. Riley Herbst - 416
  10. Daniel Hemric - 399
  11. Sammy Smith - 395
  12. Parker Kligerman - 371
  13. Jeb Burton - 351
  14. Brandon Jones - 348
  15. Brett Moffitt - 316
  16. Ryan Sieg - 303
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 293
  18. Kaz Grala - 265
  19. Jeremy Clements - 247
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 203
  21. Josh Williams - 200
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 198
  23. Ryan Truex - 197
  24. Kyle Sieg - 186
  25. Ryan Ellis - 156
  26. Brennan Poole - 151
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146
  28. Kyle Weatherman - 137
  29. Alex Labbe - 125
  30. Blaine Perkins - 106
  31. Gray Gaulding - 104
  32. Connor Mosack - 101
  33. Patrick Emerling - 96
  34. Derek Kraus - 88
  35. Joey Gase - 84
  36. Myatt Snider - 67
  37. Stefan Parsons - 66
  38. Garrett Smithley - 58
  39. Josh Bilicki - 44
  40. Leland Honeyman - 43
  41. Cj Mclaughlin - 34
  42. Caesar Bacarella - 32
  43. Miguel Paludo - 24
  44. Parker Chase - 24
  45. David Starr - 24
  46. Dylan Lupton - 21
  47. Sage Karam - 17
  48. Brad Perez - 16
  49. Jade Buford - 13
  50. Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Chicago street course on Saturday, July 1.

Edited by Yash Soni
