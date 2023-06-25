NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger became the third multi-race winner of the season after winning Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday.
In the dramatic Xfinity race, Allmendinger stayed out front in the double overtime and held off a challenge of Riley Herbst in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.
After finishing P6 at Nashville Superspeedway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded with 38 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a nine-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 585 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.
Cole Custer, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained 46 points and stands in fourth place in the points table with 534 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Tennessee Lottery 250 at Sonoma Raceway
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek - 585
- Austin Hill - 576
- Justin Allgaier - 544
- Cole Custer - 534
- Josh Berry - 470
- Chandler Smith - 465
- Sheldon Creed - 444
- Sam Mayer - 429
- Riley Herbst - 416
- Daniel Hemric - 399
- Sammy Smith - 395
- Parker Kligerman - 371
- Jeb Burton - 351
- Brandon Jones - 348
- Brett Moffitt - 316
- Ryan Sieg - 303
- Parker Retzlaff - 293
- Kaz Grala - 265
- Jeremy Clements - 247
- Anthony Alfredo - 203
- Josh Williams - 200
- Joe Graf Jr. - 198
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Kyle Sieg - 186
- Ryan Ellis - 156
- Brennan Poole - 151
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146
- Kyle Weatherman - 137
- Alex Labbe - 125
- Blaine Perkins - 106
- Gray Gaulding - 104
- Connor Mosack - 101
- Patrick Emerling - 96
- Derek Kraus - 88
- Joey Gase - 84
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Stefan Parsons - 66
- Garrett Smithley - 58
- Josh Bilicki - 44
- Leland Honeyman - 43
- Cj Mclaughlin - 34
- Caesar Bacarella - 32
- Miguel Paludo - 24
- Parker Chase - 24
- David Starr - 24
- Dylan Lupton - 21
- Sage Karam - 17
- Brad Perez - 16
- Jade Buford - 13
- Jesse Iwuji - 7
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Chicago street course on Saturday, July 1.