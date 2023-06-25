NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Fifteen races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger became the third multi-race winner of the season after winning Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday.

In the dramatic Xfinity race, Allmendinger stayed out front in the double overtime and held off a challenge of Riley Herbst in the closing miles to cross the start/finish line in P1.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX BIG CRASH AT THE FINISH. Retweet to congratulate AJ Allmendinger on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Nashville! BIG CRASH AT THE FINISH. Retweet to congratulate AJ Allmendinger on his NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at Nashville! https://t.co/uMEOF6aU9d

After finishing P6 at Nashville Superspeedway, John Hunter Nemechek was awarded with 38 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a nine-point lead over Austin Hill and currently has 585 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity points grid (11 to go): Hiil-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +99, Creed +73, Mayer +58, Herbst +45, Hemric +28, Kligerman -28, Jones -51 Xfinity points grid (11 to go): Hiil-3w, Nemechek-2w, Allgaier-1w, Custer-1w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Burton-1w, Berry +99, Creed +73, Mayer +58, Herbst +45, Hemric +28, Kligerman -28, Jones -51 https://t.co/7vcTqaomuk

Cole Custer, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained 46 points and stands in fourth place in the points table with 534 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Tennessee Lottery 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek - 585 Austin Hill - 576 Justin Allgaier - 544 Cole Custer - 534 Josh Berry - 470 Chandler Smith - 465 Sheldon Creed - 444 Sam Mayer - 429 Riley Herbst - 416 Daniel Hemric - 399 Sammy Smith - 395 Parker Kligerman - 371 Jeb Burton - 351 Brandon Jones - 348 Brett Moffitt - 316 Ryan Sieg - 303 Parker Retzlaff - 293 Kaz Grala - 265 Jeremy Clements - 247 Anthony Alfredo - 203 Josh Williams - 200 Joe Graf Jr. - 198 Ryan Truex - 197 Kyle Sieg - 186 Ryan Ellis - 156 Brennan Poole - 151 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 146 Kyle Weatherman - 137 Alex Labbe - 125 Blaine Perkins - 106 Gray Gaulding - 104 Connor Mosack - 101 Patrick Emerling - 96 Derek Kraus - 88 Joey Gase - 84 Myatt Snider - 67 Stefan Parsons - 66 Garrett Smithley - 58 Josh Bilicki - 44 Leland Honeyman - 43 Cj Mclaughlin - 34 Caesar Bacarella - 32 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 24 David Starr - 24 Dylan Lupton - 21 Sage Karam - 17 Brad Perez - 16 Jade Buford - 13 Jesse Iwuji - 7

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Chicago street course on Saturday, July 1.

