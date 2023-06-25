NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Final results for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 is finally done and dusted. The 15th race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 24. The race took place at Nashville Superspeedway and lasted for two hours, 40 minutes, and 21 seconds.

Driving the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing as a part-time driver, AJ Allmendinger won his second race and first oval race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in a dramatic Tennessee Lottery 250.

Allmendinger led the final 20 laps and pulled away from the field on the second overtime to win the 260-mile race. Starting from the sixth row, the 41-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.323-second margin ahead of Riley Herbst. The win marked his 17th victory in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Riley Herbst finished second tying his career-best finish, followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, and Josh Berry in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, and Parker Retzlaff completed the top 10.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 saw 17 lead changes among 11 different drivers and witnessed record-tying 11 caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity series Tennessee Lottery 250 final results explored

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway:

#10 - AJ Allmendinger #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer #21 - Austin Hill #8 - Josh Berry #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #28 - Zane Smith #11 - Daniel Hemric #00 - Cole Custer #31 - Parker Retzlaff #48 - Parker Kligerman #16 - Chandler Smith #27 - Jeb Burton #25 - Brett Moffitt #7 - Justin Allgaier #26 - Kaz Grala #2 - Sheldon Creed #4 - Kyle Weatherman #39 - Ryan Sieg #6 - Brennan Poole #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - Anthony Alfredo #9 - Brandon Jones #29 - Kyle Sieg #02 - Blaine Perkins #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #43 - Ryan Ellis #91 - Chad Chastain #35 - David Starr #53 - Joey Gase #08 - Mason Massey #92 - Josh Williams #18 - Sammy Smith #24 - Connor Mosack #77 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Ty Gibbs #07 - Stefan Parsons

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Chicago Street course for the 16th race of the season, on Saturday, July 1.

