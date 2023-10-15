NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Riley Herbst became the 10th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday (October 14).

In the exciting Las Vegas race, Herbst dominated the race leading 109 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

With the Alsco Uniforms 302 victory, the #98 Ford driver bagged 51 points and secured the 13th position in the table with 790 points and seven top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Las Vegas, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3103 points, seven wins, and 16 top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained just 29 points and currently stands in 11th place on the points table with 2091 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302

See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3103 Justin Allgaier (P) - 3077 Austin Hill (P) - 3075 Cole Custer (P) - 3071 Chandler Smith # (P) - 3056 Sam Mayer (P) - 3055 Sammy Smith # (P) - 3036 Sheldon Creed (P) - 3030 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2144 Parker Kligerman - 2126 Josh Berry - 2091 Jeb Burton - 2056 Riley Herbst - 790 Brandon Jones - 707 Brett Moffitt - 632 Parker Retzlaff # - 578 Kaz Grala - 566 Ryan Sieg - 562 Jeremy Clements - 480 Kyle Sieg - 407 Anthony Alfredo - 398 Josh Williams - 391 Joe Graf Jr. - 354 Brennan Poole - 335 Ryan Ellis - 329 Kyle Weatherman - 295 Connor Mosack - 255 Alex Labbe - 246 Blaine Perkins # - 230 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228 Ryan Truex - 197 Sage Karam - 160 Patrick Emerling - 152 Josh Bilicki - 149 Derek Kraus - 146 Stefan Parsons - 144 Joey Gase - 142 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 Myatt Snider - 116 Leland Honeyman - 79 CJ McLaughlin - 78 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne - 72 Mason Massey - 66 Miguel Paludo - 63 David Starr - 54 Layne Riggs - 45 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.