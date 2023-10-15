NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Riley Herbst became the 10th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday (October 14).
In the exciting Las Vegas race, Herbst dominated the race leading 109 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the Alsco Uniforms 302 victory, the #98 Ford driver bagged 51 points and secured the 13th position in the table with 790 points and seven top-five finishes.
After finishing P2 at Las Vegas, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3103 points, seven wins, and 16 top-five finishes.
Josh Berry, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained just 29 points and currently stands in 11th place on the points table with 2091 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302
See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3103
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 3077
- Austin Hill (P) - 3075
- Cole Custer (P) - 3071
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 3056
- Sam Mayer (P) - 3055
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 3036
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 3030
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2144
- Parker Kligerman - 2126
- Josh Berry - 2091
- Jeb Burton - 2056
- Riley Herbst - 790
- Brandon Jones - 707
- Brett Moffitt - 632
- Parker Retzlaff # - 578
- Kaz Grala - 566
- Ryan Sieg - 562
- Jeremy Clements - 480
- Kyle Sieg - 407
- Anthony Alfredo - 398
- Josh Williams - 391
- Joe Graf Jr. - 354
- Brennan Poole - 335
- Ryan Ellis - 329
- Kyle Weatherman - 295
- Connor Mosack - 255
- Alex Labbe - 246
- Blaine Perkins # - 230
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Sage Karam - 160
- Patrick Emerling - 152
- Josh Bilicki - 149
- Derek Kraus - 146
- Stefan Parsons - 144
- Joey Gase - 142
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Myatt Snider - 116
- Leland Honeyman - 79
- CJ McLaughlin - 78
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne - 72
- Mason Massey - 66
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- David Starr - 54
- Layne Riggs - 45
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40
Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.