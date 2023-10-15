NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 15, 2023 11:27 IST
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Riley Herbst became the 10th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday (October 14).

In the exciting Las Vegas race, Herbst dominated the race leading 109 laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the Alsco Uniforms 302 victory, the #98 Ford driver bagged 51 points and secured the 13th position in the table with 790 points and seven top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Las Vegas, John Hunter Nemechek held the top position on the points log, with 3103 points, seven wins, and 16 top-five finishes.

Josh Berry, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained just 29 points and currently stands in 11th place on the points table with 2091 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Alsco Uniforms 302

See below for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 3103
  2. Justin Allgaier (P) - 3077
  3. Austin Hill (P) - 3075
  4. Cole Custer (P) - 3071
  5. Chandler Smith # (P) - 3056
  6. Sam Mayer (P) - 3055
  7. Sammy Smith # (P) - 3036
  8. Sheldon Creed (P) - 3030
  9. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2144
  10. Parker Kligerman - 2126
  11. Josh Berry - 2091
  12. Jeb Burton - 2056
  13. Riley Herbst - 790
  14. Brandon Jones - 707
  15. Brett Moffitt - 632
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 578
  17. Kaz Grala - 566
  18. Ryan Sieg - 562
  19. Jeremy Clements - 480
  20. Kyle Sieg - 407
  21. Anthony Alfredo - 398
  22. Josh Williams - 391
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 354
  24. Brennan Poole - 335
  25. Ryan Ellis - 329
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 295
  27. Connor Mosack - 255
  28. Alex Labbe - 246
  29. Blaine Perkins # - 230
  30. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Sage Karam - 160
  33. Patrick Emerling - 152
  34. Josh Bilicki - 149
  35. Derek Kraus - 146
  36. Stefan Parsons - 144
  37. Joey Gase - 142
  38. Gray Gaulding - 132
  39. Garrett Smithley - 125
  40. Myatt Snider - 116
  41. Leland Honeyman - 79
  42. CJ McLaughlin - 78
  43. Parker Chase - 76
  44. Trevor Bayne - 72
  45. Mason Massey - 66
  46. Miguel Paludo - 63
  47. David Starr - 54
  48. Layne Riggs - 45
  49. Preston Pardus - 45
  50. Brad Perez - 40

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.

