NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2023 18:18 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - Practice

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the second driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday (September 23).

In the thrilling Texas race, Nemechek took the lead on Lap 193 of 200 and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With Andy's Frozen Custard 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver bagged 53 points and secured the top position in the table with 2148 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Texas Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier held the second position on the points log, with 2137 points, three wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Below is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2148
  2. Justin Allgaier (P) - 2137
  3. Cole Custer (P) - 2117
  4. Austin Hill (P) - 2098
  5. Chandler Smith # (P) - 2086
  6. Sammy Smith # (P) - 2072
  7. Sheldon Creed (P) - 2063
  8. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2055
  9. Parker Kligerman (P) - 2054
  10. Jeb Burton (P) - 2036
  11. Josh Berry (P) - 2028
  12. Sam Mayer (P) - 2021
  13. Riley Herbst - 706
  14. Brandon Jones - 666
  15. Brett Moffitt - 618
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 540
  17. Kaz Grala - 532
  18. Ryan Sieg - 517
  19. Jeremy Clements - 459
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 388
  21. Kyle Sieg - 383
  22. Josh Williams - 370
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 347
  24. Ryan Ellis - 318
  25. Brennan Poole - 303
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 283
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
  28. Connor Mosack - 224
  29. Alex Labbe - 218
  30. Blaine Perkins - 212
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Patrick Emerling - 151
  33. Sage Karam - 150
  34. Derek Kraus - 146
  35. Joey Gase - 137
  36. Josh Bilicki - 134
  37. Gray Gaulding - 132
  38. Garrett Smithley - 125
  39. Stefan Parsons - 113
  40. Parker Chase - 76
  41. Trevor Bayne (P) - 72
  42. CJ McLaughlin - 70
  43. Myatt Snider - 67
  44. Mason Massey - 66
  45. Miguel Paludo - 63
  46. Leland Honeyman - 63
  47. David Starr - 54
  48. Preston Pardus - 45
  49. Brad Perez - 40
  50. Caesar Bacarella - 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7.

