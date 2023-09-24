NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the second driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday (September 23).

In the thrilling Texas race, Nemechek took the lead on Lap 193 of 200 and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

With Andy's Frozen Custard 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver bagged 53 points and secured the top position in the table with 2148 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Expand Tweet

After finishing P5 at Texas Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier held the second position on the points log, with 2137 points, three wins, and 13 top-five finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Below is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2148 Justin Allgaier (P) - 2137 Cole Custer (P) - 2117 Austin Hill (P) - 2098 Chandler Smith # (P) - 2086 Sammy Smith # (P) - 2072 Sheldon Creed (P) - 2063 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2055 Parker Kligerman (P) - 2054 Jeb Burton (P) - 2036 Josh Berry (P) - 2028 Sam Mayer (P) - 2021 Riley Herbst - 706 Brandon Jones - 666 Brett Moffitt - 618 Parker Retzlaff # - 540 Kaz Grala - 532 Ryan Sieg - 517 Jeremy Clements - 459 Anthony Alfredo - 388 Kyle Sieg - 383 Josh Williams - 370 Joe Graf Jr. - 347 Ryan Ellis - 318 Brennan Poole - 303 Kyle Weatherman - 283 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228 Connor Mosack - 224 Alex Labbe - 218 Blaine Perkins - 212 Ryan Truex - 197 Patrick Emerling - 151 Sage Karam - 150 Derek Kraus - 146 Joey Gase - 137 Josh Bilicki - 134 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 Stefan Parsons - 113 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne (P) - 72 CJ McLaughlin - 70 Myatt Snider - 67 Mason Massey - 66 Miguel Paludo - 63 Leland Honeyman - 63 David Starr - 54 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40 Caesar Bacarella - 38

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7.