NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the second driver to advance into the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season as he took the checkered flag at Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday (September 23).
In the thrilling Texas race, Nemechek took the lead on Lap 193 of 200 and held off the rest of the competition to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With Andy's Frozen Custard 300 victory, the #20 Toyota driver bagged 53 points and secured the top position in the table with 2148 points, seven wins, and 15 top-five finishes.
After finishing P5 at Texas Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier held the second position on the points log, with 2137 points, three wins, and 13 top-five finishes.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Andy’s Frozen Custard 300
Below is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 28th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 2148
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 2137
- Cole Custer (P) - 2117
- Austin Hill (P) - 2098
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 2086
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 2072
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 2063
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2055
- Parker Kligerman (P) - 2054
- Jeb Burton (P) - 2036
- Josh Berry (P) - 2028
- Sam Mayer (P) - 2021
- Riley Herbst - 706
- Brandon Jones - 666
- Brett Moffitt - 618
- Parker Retzlaff # - 540
- Kaz Grala - 532
- Ryan Sieg - 517
- Jeremy Clements - 459
- Anthony Alfredo - 388
- Kyle Sieg - 383
- Josh Williams - 370
- Joe Graf Jr. - 347
- Ryan Ellis - 318
- Brennan Poole - 303
- Kyle Weatherman - 283
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 228
- Connor Mosack - 224
- Alex Labbe - 218
- Blaine Perkins - 212
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Patrick Emerling - 151
- Sage Karam - 150
- Derek Kraus - 146
- Joey Gase - 137
- Josh Bilicki - 134
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Stefan Parsons - 113
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne (P) - 72
- CJ McLaughlin - 70
- Myatt Snider - 67
- Mason Massey - 66
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Leland Honeyman - 63
- David Starr - 54
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40
- Caesar Bacarella - 38
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, October 7.